Elden Ring hits lowest price ever in epic Black Friday deal — now just $35

By Hilda Scott
One of the best games of the year, Elden Ring for PS5 is just $35 (opens in new tab) at Amazon for Black Friday. Elden Ring for Xbox Series X is also $35 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. That's $25 off its normal  price of $60 — its biggest discount yet. It also undercuts Best Buy (opens in new tab)'s current price by $5. 

Whether you want to stockpile games or treat that gamer you know, Black Friday video game deals are afoot. 

Save $25 on Elden Ring in this epic Black Friday deal. Elden Ring is FromSoftware’s latest masterpiece. It’s the best open world game we've played and a contender for game of the year 2022. Snag it now for its lowest price ever! Elden Ring for Xbox Series X is also $35 (opens in new tab) at Walmart.

One of the best game releases of 2022, Elden Ring is a top-tier RPG game. If role-playing-games are your bag, Elden Ring is a worthy addition to your collection. 

In our Elden Ring review, we found the game's striking, open-world environment, and breathtaking sense of scale impressive. We were also fond of the game's challenging bosses. We gave Elden Ring an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars and our hard to get Editor's Choice award. Our reviewer dubbed it a contender for game of the year. 

Althoughh Black Friday 2022 falls on Nov. 25, Black Friday gaming deals are up for grabs now. Be sure to check out our Black Friday gaming deals hub for the lowest prices of the season. 

