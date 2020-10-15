Early Black Friday deal: Get $300 off the Alienware m15 R3 gaming laptop

There's no doubt about it, this is the perfect season to buy a new gaming laptop. In addition to any residual Prime Day discounts you might find, Dell isn't exactly sitting on its heels when it comes to Black Friday deals. Nope, it's already rolling out a not-so-sneaky "Black Friday Sneak Peak" this week, featuring a laundry list of powerful laptops for your itchy trigger fingers.

We've got our eye on the Alienware m15 R3 gaming laptop, a 10th-Gen Intel Core i7 machine with a stunning 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display, a whopping 16GB of RAM, and a generous 512GB SSD. At the moment, Dell is slashing $300 off the original price of $1,849, bringing the cost down to $1,549.

Alienware m15 R3 laptop: was $1,849 now $1,549 @ Dell

This mid-sized rig has a stellar 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 5.0-GHz Core i7-10750H CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. You can upgrade these specs, but even the base model leaves its competitors in the dust.

Weighing less than 5 pounds, this is a gaming rig that's still pretty portable. Lean and mean, if you will. (You can upgrade the CPU and GPU to make it even meaner.) And thanks to Advanced Alienware Cryo-tech, the machine maintains system stability no matter what your environmental conditions.

With the 4K OLED display, Alienware offers 300Hz and 144Hz panel options that (allegedly) provide double the speed of previous models. The 300Hz panel includes an sRGB 100% color gamut; 1000:1 contrast ratio; 300 nits of brightness, and a 3ms response time. The 144Hz panel includes a 72% NTSC color gamut; 800:1 contrast ratio; 300 nits of brightness; and a 7ms response time.

The improved keyboard features an optional 4-zone RGB N-Key rollover, in addition to anti-ghosting technology. (For more customization, upgrade to the premium keyboard with per-key Alien FX lighting.)

