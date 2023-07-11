Don't snag this Amazon Kindle deal for Prime Day — it's only $84 and you'll save too much money

The Amazon Kindle is one of the best deals you can get for Prime Day 2023. Why? The big-box retailer slashed 30% from its original listing price of $120.

Now, you can snag the latest, most recent Amazon Kindle for just $84.99 in this incredible Prime Day Kindle deal. The Kindle in this particular discount is the International Version, which basically means that this e-reader is not region locked. In other words, you can buy and read books from any Kindle store in the world. Plus, its firmware supports multiple languages, so you can read ebooks in any language that's supported by the Kindle store.

Get the latest generation model of the ultra-popular Amazon Kindle, which is now $84.99 at Amazon, down from its $120 original listing price.

This Amazon Kindle comes with 16GB of storage, which gives you enough space to store thousands of books. Plus, compared to the previous generation, this Kindle can last up to six weeks on a single charge.

The display is glare-free and "paper-esque," which means you can read any book comfortably without any oddities thwarting your experience. Plus, you can adjust the display from light mode to dark mode, making it easier to read no matter which lighting condition you're in.