Don’t buy the MacBook Air 15: These 3 Laptops are better

Although the latest MacBook Air is upon us, with much excitement being built for the upcoming 15-inch heir to the MacBook throne, I’m here to tell you that after a week at Computex in Taipei, Taiwan, there are three better laptops, so save your money.

We know the MBA 15 will not feature the M3 chipset, so it’s just a larger Air M2 with maybe more ports. Maybe Apple will release a Pro Max version of the MBA 15-inch, which could be a difference maker. Maybe, there will be an improved display, we know it won’t be a touch screen.

I’m an MBP adopter and user and have become a bit of an Apple Stan, but the three laptops I’m about to share with you are equal to, or better than, whatever Apple is cooking up with the MacBook Air 15-inch, and here’s why.

EVO-rated laptop with a discrete GPU has arrived

(Image credit: Future)

We finally have a new laptop with a discrete GPU and EVO rated, which should mean it’s more efficient and must have better battery life. We know this laptop comes with a very capable Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU that’s powerful and can handle gaming and dip into Apple’s coveted content creators market.

The laptop I’m talking about is the MSI Prestige 16 Studio EVO; We now know that due to a minor slip-up, it will be powered by Intel’s next Gen Meteor Lake Core i7 CPU. We also know it will bring along an Integrated Intel Iris Xe GPU, which we hope has also improved. However, the next Gen Intel CPU combined with a 4060 and somehow earning the EVO designation carried some weight, meaning Apple should be a little nervous.

We spent some time at Computex with the Prestige 16 Studio and its gorgeous 16-inch display; the springy keyboard also brings along with them a veritable portapalooza as MSI has pimped your ports and given creatives every port they could need, all in a lightweight form factor.

Currently, the MSI Prestige 16 Studio will be the laptop the MacBook Air 15 has to beat, and the MacBook Pro has to fight off.

Next up, an ultralight by Asus

(Image credit: Future)

Asus invited us into their private meeting space at Computex, allowing us to go hands-on with the ExpertBook B9, with its 2.8K dazzling display, potent Intel Core i7 CPU, 32GB of RAM, and Up to 2TB of SSD, which is not only ridiculously thin, and light enough to be held with just two fingers, but is also 810 H Mil-Spec certified proving its sturdiness. The ExpertBook B9 is a 14-inch laptop that directly competes with the MBA 15 and the 14-inch MacBook Pro.

I could see many business users working in today's hybrid remote environment choosing the ExpertBook over the MBA 15 based on the fantastic display, excellent port selection, and portability.

Last but certainly not least, The Lenovo Yoga 9i

(Image credit: Future)

I'm in the process of reviewing the Lenovo Yoga 9i with its two gorgeous OLED displays and more than all-day battery life. Powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 EVO-rated CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage, it has all the pep you'll need to push your documents and get creative. Some consider this one-of-a-kind laptop odd, but it has been fantastic from the moment I popped it open.

From its unique styling, fresh green color, and fantastic haptic typing experience when you use the display to type, the 9i is something Apple would never attempt, but I wish they would. Lenovo got creative with it, and I have gotten a lot done with it. It is truly a portable hyper productivity laptop, thanks to its dual displays, and yes, it does come with a handy physical keyboard that allows you to use both displays to their full capabilities. Both OLED panels are touchscreens, and it also comes with an excellent stylus for you to use.

My review will be up shortly, but the Yoga 9i is a better overall laptop than a MacBook Air 15-inch for most people.

Final Thoughts

Whatever laptop you decide to buy, you must know your use case and needs before making your purchase. If you do not intend to spend hours editing videos, you do not need a Macbook. If you’re more of a business person, who pushes documents all day and gives the occasional presentation, most PC laptops will cover that and more.

I prefer a system that allows me to edit videos on the go so I don’t have to worry about being tethered to an outlet. The MacBook Pro that I use allows all my needs to be handled, but it costs over $5,000, and most people do not write as much as I do or edit hundreds of hours of video and photos as I do.

So, think about what you will be doing, and you could save yourself a great deal of money. Please have a look at our best laptops page to help guide you. Also, if you’re creative, please look at our best laptops for video editing.

At the end of the day, we want you to be happy with your purchase and get the things you desire to achieve with your laptop done. Nobody likes buyer's remorse, I know; I have an ex-wife.