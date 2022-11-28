Disney+ flash deal: Last chance to get Hulu + Disney Plus for $5 a month in Cyber Monday deal

You won't want to miss the best Cyber Monday streaming deal, as Hulu is among the best streaming services for cord-cutters, offering a massive library of TV shows (old and new), movies, and hit exclusives like Prey, The Handmaid's Tale, and The Bear. Hulu Watch Party, anyone? However, you'll want to act fast, as Cyber Monday is coming to an end tonight.

The Hulu (ad-supported) and Disney Plus (ad-free) have long been bundled together, but this ESPN-less deal is perfect for non-sports enthusiasts. While signing up for $1.99 per month Hulu, look for the $2.99 per month Disney Plus add-on. Just head over to Hulu's Black Friday page (opens in new tab) and subscribe now before the deal runs out.

For Disney fans of all ages, this is one of the best streaming deals available for Cyber Monday so far. Stay tuned for more!

Hulu + Disney Plus: $16/mo now $5 a month

Save big with this last minute Hulu Cyber Monday deal! Enjoy all of its streaming perks for only $1.99 a month. You must be a new subscriber or returning subscriber who hasn't had an active subscription for at least one month. The ad-supported Hulu gives you access to the full library of TV shows and movies available from the streaming giant.

Hulu remains one of the best streaming services available today, boasting exclusive hits like The Bear, The Handmaid's Tale, Letterkenny, and Reservation Dogs alongside popular content from other major networks. Add in a wide array of movies, and it's easy to see why Hulu is a must-have for cord-cutters.

Disney Plus has amassed loads of tip-top content ever since its launch in 2019, and whether you're a fan of nostalgic cartoons (X-Men: The Animated Series, Gargoyles, Duck Tales), rock-'em-sock-'em superhero movies and TV shows (Ms. Marvel, She Hulk: Attorney at Law, Iron Man), or documentaries about the great outdoors (America the Beautiful), a Disney+ subscription is something the whole family can enjoy.

