Dell XPS 15 with 12th Gen Intel i7 and Nvidia RTX 3050 is $500 off in Cyber Monday deal

Cyber Monday laptop deals are in full swing, and our favorite laptop — the infamous Dell XPS 15 — is shedding hundreds of dollars off its original price.

Right now, you can get the Dell XPS 15 for $1,399 at Dell. (opens in new tab), with solid savings (between $45 and $700 (opens in new tab)) for other configs in the XPS 15 lineup.

To put this delicious deal into perspective, the original price for the Dell XPS 15 (xn9520ftdeh) was a pricey $1,899. You can save $500 right now for Cyber Monday and enjoy one of the best laptops on the market. Thanks to a powerful 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU pairing (not to mention 16GB of RAM), it's a virtually futureproof laptop meant for multimedia multitasking.

Don't forget to check out our Cyber Monday deals hub for even more post-Turkey Day sales.

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 15: $1,899, $1,399 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

Just in time for Cyber Monday, the Dell XPS 15 has a sweet $500 price cut to raise our eyebrows. This config comes with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, and a gorgeous 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1200-pixel touch display. (Order code: xn9520ftdeh)

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 15: $2,899, $2,199 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

Looking for a little more "oomph" under the hood? This Dell XPS 15 config has a slightly sweeter $700 price cut to raise our eyebrows even higher. It's loaded with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12900HK CPU, double the RAM (32GB), 1TB of SSD storage, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, and a beautiful 15.6-inch, 3456 x 2160-pixel touch display. Giddyup! (Order code: xn9520cto040s)

We've always been impressed by Dell's robust XPS lineup, and the Dell XPS 15 in this deal boasts some of the best specs we've seen to date for the price. In our Dell XPS 15 OLED review, we hailed our test unit to be the ultimate 15-inch laptop, equipped with a striking ultra-thin chassis and outstanding performance. (Note: the XPS 15 in this deal has different specs than the one we reviewed).

The $1,399 Dell XPS 15 config that caught our eye boasts a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, and a gorgeous 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1200-pixel touch display.

If you have the extra cash, though, the $2,199 configuration has even beefier specs: a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12900HK CPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, and a 15.6-inch, 3456 x 2160-pixel touch display. Woof!



As you can see, both models feature the same Nvidia GeForce 30-series GPU, which is good news for gamers. With this kind of graphics power at your fingertips, casual gaming on the Dell XPS 15 is no problem; photo and video editing is a breeze, too. (Granted, hardcore gamers might want to check out one of the best gaming laptops, not mention all the Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals we've found.)

Cyber Monday 2022 is officially on Nov. 28 and we're tracking early holiday discounts on laptops, along with all our favorite mobile tech. For the best deals so far, keep checking back on our Cyber Monday laptop deals hub.