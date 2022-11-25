Dell XPS 15 with 12th Gen Intel i7 and RTX 3050 is $500 off in Black Friday deal

Black Friday laptop deals are in full swing, and our favorite laptop, the Dell XPS 15 is shedding hundreds of dollars off its original price. Right now, you can get the XPS 15 for $1,399 at Dell. (opens in new tab)

To put it into perspective, the original price for the Dell XPS 15 was a pricey $1,899 (boo!). Now, you can save a sweet $500 and enjoy one of the best laptops on the market. And yes, it comes with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU as well as an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU.

We're big fans of Dell's XPS lineup, and the Dell XPS 15 in this deal boasts some of the best specs we've seen. In our Dell XPS 15 OLED review, we claimed it to be the ultimate 15-inch laptop equipped with a striking ultra-thin chassis with outstanding performance (but keep in mind the XPS 15 in this deal has different specs than the one we reviewed).