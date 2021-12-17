Dell XPS 13 touchscreen laptop gets $350 price cut — free next day delivery

The 11th Gen Intel-charged Dell XPS 13 Touch is the best overall laptop to buy. And thanks to Dell's holiday event, it's not too late to save big on our favorite machine.

For a limited time, you can get the Dell XPS 13 Touch for $1,049 via coupon, "50OFF699". Typically, this laptop sells for $1,399, so that's $350 in savings and its biggest discount yet. Even better, Dell offers free next day delivery to arrive before Christmas.

As far as holiday season best laptop deals go, this is one of the best out there.

Save $350 on the Editor's Choice Dell XPS 13 Touch via "50OFF699". The XPS 13 is our 4.5/5-star rated best laptop for its reliable, solid performance and premium design. This particular notebook packs a 13.3- inch 1080p touch screen, 2.8-GHz Intel Core i7-1165G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and a 512GB SSD.

If you're looking for an attractive touchscreen laptop, the new Dell XPS 13 Touch is a solid choice. The notebook in this deal sports a 13.3- inch 1080p touch display and runs on a 2.8-GHz Intel Core i7-1165G7 4-core CPU with 16GB of RAM. It also features Iris Xe graphics, and a speedy 512GB SSD.

Although we didn't test this exact model, in our Dell XPS 13 review, we loved its attractive, premium chassis and springy, comfortable keyboard. We were also impressed by its solid and reliable performance and gave it a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and the Editor's Choice award.

The Dell XPS 13 review unit we tested housed the same 11th Gen Intel Core i7 chip coupled with 16GB of RAM. No matter what we threw its way during real-world testing, its performance never slowed down.

Port-wise, the Dell XPS Touch has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 port — both with Power Delivery/DisplayPort. You also get a headphone/mic combo jack, microSD card slot, and a wedge-shaped lock slot.

With a weight of 2.7 pounds and 0.6-inches thick, the Dell XPS 13 Touch is an ultraportable 13-inch laptop. It's on a par with the MacBook Air M1 (2.8 pounds, 11.9 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches) and 13.5-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6 inches, 2.9 pounds).

Overall, the Dell XPS 13 Touch is a wise choice if you're looking for a capable everyday laptop.