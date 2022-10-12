Dell XPS 13 slashes $150 off during Prime Day laptop deals bonanza

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops we've ever reviewed, and as Amazon's October Prime Day festivities kick off, Dell is taking advantage of the hype and slashing some dollars off its most popular laptop.

For a limited time, snag the XPS 13 for only $1,199 (opens in new tab)at Dell. It normally retails for $1,349, so you're saving $150 with this deal. For more eye-catching sales, check out our Amazon Prime Day October 2022 laptop deals hub.

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13 Laptop: was $1,349, now $1,199 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $150 on the Dell XPS 13! It comes with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and a 1920 x 1200-pixel, non-touch display.

The Dell XPS 13 is an ultraportable and powerful laptop that is excellent for both students and business professionals. Expect long battery life with this laptop. It's built to work best with on-the-go users that need a productivity companion that can survive for quite a while on a charge.

The laptop in this deal packs a 13.4- inch (1920 x 1200) anti-glare display with 500 nits of brightness. Powering the machine is a 4.4-GHz 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1250U 10-core CPU paired with 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 512GB PCIe NVMe x2 SSD.

When we reviewed the 11th Gen Intel Dell XPS 13, its gorgeous display, ultra-thin design and zippy performance won us over. We gave the XPS 13 a spectacular rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice Award.

In terms of ports, the Dell XPS 13 supplies you with two Thunderbolt 4 ports and ships with a USB-C to USB-A 3.0 adapter and USB-C to 3.5mm headset adapter. If you need more ports, we recommend getting a USB Type-C hub.

With a weight of 2.59 pounds and 0.55 inches thin, the new Dell XPS 13 is one of the sleekest, slimmest and lightweight 13-inch laptop. It's on par with the M2 MacBook Air (2.7 pounds, 0.44 inches) and Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon (2.4 pounds, 0.6 inches).

Check out our hub on October 2022 Prime Day laptop deals for more lean machines you may want to get your hands on this fall.