Dell XPS 13 sees huge price cut in anti-Prime Day deal

The XPS 13 with 11th gen Intel Core i5 just got a massive discount over at Dell — a big shot against Amazon Prime Day.

You all know the score by now. Prime Day is not just an Amazon thing anymore, as loads of retailers jump on the trend and try to outdo the deals. Dell has stepped into the ring with a real haymaker: a $116 saving on the XPS 13!

Dell XPS 13: was $900 now $784 @ Dell

This awesome deal gives you the brand spanking new XPS 13 with 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, integrated Iris Xe graphics, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD — all crammed into a seriously stylish chassis with a gorgeous 13.3-inch, FHD display up top.View Deal

Need more reasons to buy one of the ultimate ultrabooks? Just take a glance at our Dell XPS 13 review where we gave this five stars. That doesn’t happen much around here!

For something to get full marks, it needs to be special, which this handily achieves by offering a sleek, attractive chassis, powerful performance and excellent battery life. It’s a great all-in-one portable productivity powerhouse for life on-the-go.