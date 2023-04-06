Dell Latitude 7430 with 12th Gen Intel i5 vPro CPU gets 50% price cut

The Dell Latitude 7430 belongs to a family of PCs rated among today's best business laptops . Currently, the Dell Spring Sale Event (opens in new tab) knocks 50% off this 12th Gen Intel vPro-powered Latitude series notebook.

For a limited time, you can snap up the Dell Latitude 7430 for $1,439 (opens in new tab). Typically, this laptop would set you back a cool $2,888, so that's a massive $1,450 discount. This is the second lowest price we've seen this laptop dip to and it's also $258 cheaper than Amazon (opens in new tab)'s current price.

This is one of the best Dell deals of the season.

Save 50% on the Dell Latitude 7430. This business laptop packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) 400 nits display, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1245U vPro Enterprise 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics and 512GB SSD. For video conferencing, it's equipped with a 1080p camera with human presence detection and privacy shutter.

Although we didn't test this model, in our Dell Latitude 7320 review , we gave it a 4.5 out of 5-star rating for its lightweight, sturdy build, colorful display and solid performance and battery life. Our review unit's 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU beat the premium laptop average and took on multiple tasks with ease. The laptop in this deal totes and upgraded 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, so expect on par performance.

With a weight of 3.0 pounds and measuring 12.7 x 8.2 x 0.7-inches, the Dell Latitude is fairly portable for a 14-inch laptop . It's lighter than the 2023 Apple MacBook Pro 14 (3.5 pounds, 12.3 x 8.7 x 0.6 inches) and slightly heavier than the Lenovo ThinkPad Carbon X1 Gen 11 (2.4 pounds, 12.42 x 8.76 x 0.6 inches).

Now 50% off, the Dell Latitude is a wise choice if you're looking for a sub $1,500 business laptop.