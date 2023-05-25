Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 laptop gets $417 price cut ahead of Memorial Day

The Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 laptop is a wise investment if you're looking for a flexible PC. And thanks to Dell's Summer Sale Event, it's more affordable than ever.

For a limited time, the Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 is reduced to $849. That's $400 off its former price of $1,249. Even better, apply coupon, "ARMMPPS" at checkout and drop its price to $833 for a total savings of $417. This is the biggest discount we've seen for this convertible laptop.

Dell also offers the Dell Inspiron 15 2-in-1 for $599 ($150 off) — coupon, "ARMMPPS" drops it to $587 ($162 off).

It's one of the best early Memorial Day laptop deals you can get.

Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1: $1249 $833 @ Dell

Save $417 on the Dell Inspiron 16 7620 via coupon, "ARMMPPS" at checkout. One of the best laptops for students and remote workers, this laptop is built for multitasking and has a long battery life. This machine packs a 16-inch (1920 x 1200) 300 nit touch screen, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD.

Dell's family of Inspiron series machines are among the best laptops to buy. The laptop in this deal features a 16-inch (1920 x 1200) 300 nit touch screen, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD.

In our Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 review, we gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating for its premium design, strong performance and bright display for the price. We also found its battery life impressive, it lasted over 13 hours in our Laptop Mag Battery Test. This technique lets the laptop continuously surf the internet at 150 nits of brightness.

In one test, the Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 easily juggled 24 Google Chrome tabs and a handful of YouTube videos without issue. Back in our lab, the Inspiron 16 2-in-1 scored 6,757 on the Geekbench 5.4 overall performance test. It beat the premium laptop category average (6,183) and direct competitor, the HP Spectre X360 16 (6,920).

For your connectivity needs, Dell made sure to add an ample amount of ports to its Inspiron 16 2-in-1. You get 1 x HDMI port, 2 x USB Type-A ports, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, 1 x headphone jack, and 1 x SD card reader.

So if you're shopping around for a convertible tablet/laptop hybrid for work, school and everything in between, the Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 is a wise choice. Quantities are limited at this price, so don't hesitate too long to snag this amazing bargain.