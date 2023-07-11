Dell Black Friday in July sale 2023: Up to $1,000 off Alienware gaming laptops and more

The Dell Black Friday in July sale features sitewide discounts on everyday laptops, gaming rigs, business notebooks and monitors. Whether you're comparing prices with Amazon's Prime Day sale or looking for alternative deals, you'll want to see what Dell has to offer.

For a limited time, save up to $500 on select Dell Inspiron and Dell XPS Series laptops. In many instances, we're seeing unbeatable discounts and the lowest prices of the year on the latest 13th Gen Intel laptops. If you're back-to-school shopping early this year, don't miss Dell's Black Friday in July sale.

Dell's limited time deals are selling fast, so if you see a laptop, monitor or other peripheral you like, don't hesitate too long. Shop the top deals from Dell's Black Friday in July sale below.

Dell Black Friday in July sale 2023

Laptops

Dell XPS 13 9315: $1,099 $849 @ Dell

Save $250 on the Dell XPS 13 9315, one of the best laptops to buy. We reviewed the 2-in-1 version Dell XPS 13 and liked its lightest design, bright sharp display and great graphics performance. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.4- inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500 nit display, Intel Core i7-1250U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD. Powered by Windows 11 Home, the Dell XPS 13 is the best overall laptop to buy.

Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1: $1249 $749 @ Dell

Save $500 on the Dell Inspiron 16 7620. One of the best laptops for students and remote workers, this laptop is built for multitasking and has a long battery life. This machine packs a 16-inch (1920 x 1200) 300 nit touch screen, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD.

Dell Inspiron 15 Laptop: $749 $549 @ Dell

Save $200 on the Dell Inspiron 15 3520. It's one of the best laptops for college students and business pros. This machine packs 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 120Hz display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics and 1TB SSD. Use via coupon, "ARMMPPS" at checkout and drop its price to $566 ($211 off).

Dell XPS 15 9520: $1,499 $1,299 @ Dell

This Dell Black Friday in July Sale laptop deal knocks $200 off the Dell XPS 15 9520. It features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1200) 500-nit display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage. Nvidia's Intel Arc A370M GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory handles graphics intensive tasks.

Business laptops

Dell Latitude 3540 Laptop: $1,554 $899 @ Dell

Save $655 on the new Dell Latitude 3540. If you're looking for a laptop for remote work or school multitasking, the Latitude 3540 is a wise choice. This Windows Pro-powered laptop features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Xe graphics and 256GB SSD.

New Dell Vostro 3430: $1,460 $749 @ Dell

Save $711 on the new Dell Vostro 3430. It crams powerful performance into a premium, stylish chassis. This laptop has a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display,13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and Intel Iris Xe graphics. For file storage, it houses a speedy 512GB SSD.

Gaming laptops

Alienware x14 R2 RTX 4060: $2,049 $1,849 @ Dell

Save $200 on the latest Nvidia RTX 40 Series Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop. It features a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) (2560 x 1600)165Hz display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H 10-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory does the heavy graphics lifting.

Alienware m17 R5 RX 6850M XT: $2,349 $1,150 @ Dell

For a limited time, save $1,150 on the Alienware m17 R5 at Dell. This Ryzen Edition machine packs a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) 360Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 9 6900HX 8-core CPU, 32GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. For graphics handling, it has AMD's Radeon RX 6850M XT with 12GB of dedicated memory on board.

Alienware x17 R2 RTX 3080 Ti: $4,299 $2,499 @ Dell

Dell knocks $1,800 off the excellent Alienware x17 R2 during its Black Friday in July sales event. This gaming laptop machine packs a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) 480Hz display, 12th gen Intel i9-12900HK 14-core CPU, 64GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU with 16GB of dedicated memory does the heavy graphics lifting.

Dell G15 Ryzen Edition RTX 3060: $1,599 $1,099 @ Dell

Save $500 on the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition (5525) gaming laptop. One of the best budget machines to buy, it packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 165Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 8GB of graphics memory. Rounding out its hardware specs is a speedy 1TB SSD.

Monitors

Alienware AW3423DWF 34" Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor: $1,099 $899 @ Dell

Save $200 on the Alienware AW3423DWF Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor. This Alienware 34-inch QD-OLED (3440 x 1440) panel has an 1800R curvature and 1,000 nits of brightness. It reproduces 99.3% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, which places it within the cinema range. It's also True Black 400 certified and rated for infinite contrast, which means you can expect realistic visuals while gaming or watching content.

Dell 27" QHD Curved Monitor: $329 $249 @ Dell

Save $50 on the Dell S2722DGM Curved Gaming Monitor. This 27-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) display has a 1500R curvature, 165Hz refresh rate, 2ms response time, and AMD FreeSync. With AMD FreeSync on board, this monitor ensures sharp, distortion-free, ultra-smooth gameplay. It has a height-adjustable stand and can tilt for the perfect viewing angle. Port-wise, the Dell S2722DGM supplies you with two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, and a headphone jack.

Dell 27" QHD Monitor: $259 $199 @ Dell

Save $60 on the Dell S2721DS 27-inch monitor. Images come to life 2560 x 1440-pixel resolution display for truly immersive viewing. It features an ultrathin bezel design that complements any workspace. S2721HN