Cyberpunk 2077 to get free post-launch DLC like The Witcher 3

Whoever runs the Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account just casually confirmed that the game will be receiving free DLC post-launch just like The Witcher 3 did.

While it's not the biggest surprise that Cyberpunk 2077 will be getting some free goodies, we're excited to see what they are, especially since The Witcher 3 got a total of 16 different DLCs.

Cyberpunk 2077 free DLCs

The Witcher 3 got new armor sets, quests, Gwent cards, alternate looks for characters and even a New Game+ mode, so hopefully, Cyberpunk 2077 will get a similar treatment.

When it was originally announced that The Witcher 3 would be pumping out some free DLC, CD Projekt co-founder Marcin Iwiński said this: "I would really like to see such initiatives become an industry-standard rather than an exception to the general rule, and I hope that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has set a good example."

So, it's more than likely that CD Projekt RED will continue this trend with all of its games in the future. Unfortunately, freebies haven't become the standard in the industry that the company hoped it would be, but it's definitely becoming more common.

Games like The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima are receiving great content updates, from new difficulties to entire multiplayer modes for free.