Cyber Monday deals get active with up to $150 off these Garmin smartwatches

Cyber Monday deals are rolling in hot on today's top fitness tracking gear, such as Garmin's line of Smartwatches. The Fenix, in particular is a great Apple Watch alternative.

If hiking is your poison of choice, you'll find the Garmin Fenix to be the perfect travel companion. With a scratch-resistant Power Sapphire lens, enjoy extended solar-powered charge time for whatever your adventure brings you. Right now the Garmin Fenix is on sale for $799. That's $100 of it's original $899 price!

But that's not all! You'll also find the Garmin Forerunner 735XT on sale for $126 (opens in new tab); its 31mm diameter makes it ideal for runners. Stay tuned, because there's more smart deals where these came from.

(opens in new tab) Garmin fenix 7S Saphire Solar: $899 $799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now $100 off for Cyber Monday, the new Garmin fenix 7S Sapphire Solar is the perfect addition to any hiker's daily outfit. The scratch-resistant lens is made of Power Sapphire and can use solar power to extend the watch's battery life — up to 14 days! Never get lost with 3-axis compass, TopoActive maps, and GNSS network support

(opens in new tab) Garmin Vivoactive 4: $329 $179 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now $150 off the original MSRP, the Garmin Vivoactive 4 can track your energy, respiration, menstrual cycle, stress levels, sleep patterns, hydration, and more. Download your favorite tunes right to the smartwatch via Spotify or Amazon Music, and create animated workouts to follow from the beautiful 1.3-inch display.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Vivoactive 4S: $329 $179 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $150 on the more petite cousin of the Vivoactive 4, this smartwatch has a slightly smaller screen size of 1.1 inches. The Vivoactive 4S offers all the same fitness features as the Vivoactive 4 — including more than 20 preloaded apps — at nearly 50 percent off the original price.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Forerunner 735XT: $349 $126 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $223 on this weekend workout companion. It's even lighter on your wrist than either of the Vivoactive 4 smartwatches above. This is a fantastic tool for runners, cyclists, and swimmers, especially when going minimal with your workout wearables.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Instinct: $249 $159 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $90 on the more budget friendly Garmin Instinct. Built to the U.S. Military's thermal, shock, and water resistance standards, this watch is perfect for anyone working with their hands on a daily basis. Plus, never get lost with the built-in 3-Axis compass and trackback feature to easily follow back the route you previously took.

Available in four gorgeous colors, the Garmin Fenix is as stylish as it is practical. The 1.2-inch display may seem large, but the 14-day battery life thanks to the solar charging panel inside makes it all worth it.

Constructed from Power Sapphire, the lens is inherently scratch resistant, and the titanium bezel gives extra protection. It's also built to U.S. military standards for thermal, shock, and water resistance for whatever your adventure throws at you.

Whether you're using your smartwatch to monitor your heart rate during a given workout, your sleeping patterns during a given season, or trying to track your way through a forest (during a given season), the Garmin Fenix has you covered completely. Plus, with Garmin pay you can feel reassured when you leave your wallet at home.

