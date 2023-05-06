Coronation deals — best savings on laptops, smartphones, PS5 and more

It’s time for the Coronation — our best wishes to The King and Queen. But just like any other bank holiday, retailers are rolling out some royally good savings on laptops, headphones, smartphones and games.

With up to £500 off the latest and greatest gaming laptops , some of my favourite true wireless earbuds at just over £50, and a dirt cheap Google Pixel 7 , shops like Currys, eBuyer and Amazon are spoiling you this weekend.

So, whatever your feelings on The Royal Family, we can all agree that lower prices on tech are good. Here are the best Coronation tech deals.

Coronation weekend laptop deals

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air (M1): £999 £859 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £140 on the M1 MacBook Air. In our MacBook Air with M1 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award. We praised its breathtaking performance and slim, unibody design. We also loved its long battery which endured 14 hours and 41 minutes during testing. Besides Apple's latest 8-core processor, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo 100w Gen 3: £294 £149 @ Laptops Direct (opens in new tab)

No frills — just a dirt cheap windows laptop with enough power under the hood for basic productivity, such as Microsoft office, and a spot of entertainment like streaming YouTube.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i: £549 £449 @ Currys (opens in new tab)

Save £100 on this Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 2-in-1 laptop right now! It packs a 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) touch display, an Intel Core i3-1215U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a sizeable 128GB SSD for storage.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Pro 9: £1,099 £989 @ Currys (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)Save up to £110 on the versatile Microsoft Surface Pro 9. The configuration we recommend has a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) PixelSense touch screen, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and Iris Xe Graphics. Meanwhile, a speedy 256GB SSD ensures fast file transfers and stores thousands of files.

(opens in new tab) Razer Blade 18 (RTX 4060): £2,899 £2,399 @ eBuyer (opens in new tab)

For a very limited time only, get £500 off the brand spanking new Razer Blade 18 — packing an Intel Core i9-13950HX, RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM, a 1TB PCIe SSD, and a gorgeous 18-inch QHD+ display running at 240Hz.

Coronation Headphone and earbud deals

(opens in new tab) Soundcore Life P3: £69 £53 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

A real combo breaker of awesome sound, long battery life, and gorgeous design, the Soundcore Life P3 earbuds transcend their low price point to give you something that is good enough to compete with even Apple’s AirPods at a far lower price.

(opens in new tab) Sony LinkBuds S: £180 £139 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £40 on Sony LinkBuds S wireless earbuds. They offer signature sound, superb noise-cancelling and useful features for the price. Amazon is tossing in a 4 month free trial of Amazon Music (valued at $39.92). The offer will automatically be applied at checkout when you add the LinkBuds S to your cart.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: £139 £99 @ Currys (opens in new tab)

Save £40 on the excellent Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. If various color options, power and comfort are important to you, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are a solid buy.

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort 2: £279 £239 @ Currys (opens in new tab)

We love the QuietComfort II's for their unbelievably good noise cancellation, alongside those super detailed, deep drivers and fantastic battery life. Now, with £40 off, they're even better!

(opens in new tab) Bose 700: £349 £279 @ Currys (opens in new tab)

Save £70 on the Editor's Choice Bose 700 wireless headphones. They offer detailed Bose sound, stellar noise-cancelling technology and 20 hours of battery life. For hands-free operation, they work with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri. Grab them now for their best price yet!

Coronation Smartphone deals

(opens in new tab) Nothing phone (1): £399 £349 @ Nothing (opens in new tab)

The Nothing phone (1) is now £50 off (to celebrate winning the Red Dot Design award). It's unique aesthetic stands out from the mid-range pack, and some impressive features make it really worthwhile at this price.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 14: £849 £764 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get nearly £100 off iPhone 14 with Super Retina XDR display, A15 Bionic processor and 12MP dual cameras. This is the lowest price so far on Apple's latest phone.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7: £599 £479 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £120 on an unlocked Google Pixel 7. It packs a 6.3-inch FHD+ 90Hz display, Google Tensor G2 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. For capturing and recording images, it has a 50MP wide and 12MP ultrawide lens dual camera on the back with 10.8MP front camera. Google rates its battery life as up to 24 hours. t's IPX68 rated dust-and water resistant and has a rated battery life of up to 24 hours.

Coronation Gaming deals

(opens in new tab) FIFA 23 (PS5 or Xbox): £37 £24 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

As we approach the summer, FIFA 23 is getting some huge discounts on both Xbox and PS5. Whether you're living out your AFC Richmond dreams or putting Nottingham Forest at the top of the Prem (guilty), this is a brilliant footie sim.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Series S + Star Wars Jedi Survivor: £305 £288 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Right now, get £17 off the Series S and a copy of Star Wars Jedi Survivor — giving you a great 1440p gaming experience and access to one of the best value services: Game Pass.