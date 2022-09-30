Cheap laptop deal: AMD Ryzen Acer Aspire 5 Slim for just $299

Acer's Aspire 5 Slim laptop just hit its lowest price ever at Amazon. If you're shopping around for a notebook PC under $300, here's a deal that beats inflation.

Right now, you can get the AMD-charged Acer Aspire 5 Slim for just $299 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. Traditionally, it costs $399, so you're saving $100 here. This marks the lowest price ever for this notebook and one of the best laptop deals we've seen all year.

(opens in new tab) Acer Aspire 5 Slim: $399 $299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the slim and lightweight Acer Aspire 5 — its biggest markdown yet. It features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.1-GHz AMD Ryzen 3350U quad-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, Radeon Vega 6 graphics and 128GB SSD. It's a great value Windows 11 laptop — especially at this price!

The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.1-GHz AMD Ryzen 3350U 4-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and AMD Radeon Vega 6 graphics. For storage, it's outfitted with a 128GB NVMe SSD.

In our Acer Aspire 5 review, we were impressed by its good sound quality and a full selection of ports. Design-wise, the Aspire 5 sports a premium aesthetic, with a silver, aluminum hood.

With a weight of 3.8 pounds, the Aspire 5 is one of more portable 15-inch laptops out there. It's lighter than the Dell XPS 15 and Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 (both 4.3 pounds) and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme (4 pounds). It's slightly heavier than the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (opens in new tab) (3.1 pounds).

Connectivity-wise, the Aspire 5 equips you with an RJ45 Ethernet port, an HDMI port, two USB 3.2 ports, a USB 2.0 port, a USB Type-C 3.2 port, and a headphone/mic combo jack.

If you're on the hunt for an affordable laptop for the classroom or your home office, the Acer Aspire 5 is a wise choice.