Buy the LG gram SuperSlim right now and get a free portable monitor

LG gram SuperSlim owns bragging rights to being the world's thinnest laptop. Boasting an OLED display and the latest 13th Gen Intel Core CPU, it's a formidable competitor to today's best Ultrabooks.

Right now, when you buy the LG gram SuperSlim starting from $1,699 at LG, you'll get a free LG gram +view Portable Monitor (valued at $350). This 16-inch (2560 x 1600) LED USB-C display enhances productivity and can be configured in landscape or portrait mode.

For a limited time, get a free LG gram +view Portable Monitor (valued at $350) when you buy the LG gram SuperSlim Ultrabook. The base model LG gram packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) anti-glare OLED display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics and 512GB SSD. The LG gram +view Portable USB-C Monitor adds a secondary 16-inch (2560 x 1600) LED panel to your setup. This deal ends May 14.

College students and business pros will benefit from its powerful performance, great FHD webcam with dual mic and face recognition security. Power through your day on its 60Wh Li-Ion battery with a rated runtime of 13 hours on a full charge.

The entry model LG gram SuperSlim boasts a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) anti-glare OLED display for an immersive viewing experience. Much like 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics and a 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD.

While we didn't test it yet, we went hands-on with the LG gram SuperSlim at CES 2023. We were absolutely blown away by its light and slim form factor. "It's so light, if you blindfolded me and told me I was holding an empty binder, I would have totally believed you," Laptop Mag editor Kimberly Gedeon reports.

At 2.2 pounds and 0.43~0.49 inches thin, the LG gram SuperSlim lives up to its name. It's lighter and thinner than the previous-gen 15.6-inch LG gram (2.5 pounds, 0.7 inches). It's also lighter than the MacBook Air M2 (2.7 pounds, 0.44 inches).

For your connectivity needs, the LG gram SuperSlim's port selection is minimalist which is common among today's Ultrabooks. You get three USB 4 Type-C ports with Power Delivery. Two of which feature Displayport with up to 5K resolution support and Thunderbolt 4 for high speed data transfers. There's also a built-in headphone/mic combo jack on board.

If you're on the hunt for a portable PC and monitor bundle, don't let this LG gram SuperSlim with free portable monitor deal pass you by.