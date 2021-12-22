Trending

Best Boxing Day laptop deals and sales: Cheap MacBook, Alienware, Chromebooks and more

By published

Put that Xmas money to good use with a Boxing Day laptop deal

Boxing Day laptop deals
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to:

Did you get some cash in your Christmas cards? Put it to good use on one of these: the best Boxing Day laptop deals worth your hard-earned money.

The best post-Christmas Day sales on laptops cover systems of all budgets, from the cream of the crop in MacBooks and RTX 3080 gaming laptops to the bargain basement Chromebooks, versatile 2-in-1 machines and more.

Hold on there, speed racer! Before you start shopping, let's get your caught up on what makes a good laptop deal. Read our laptop buying guide to help you make informed decisions about what you're looking for and how much you should be paying. 

As for where you can find them, you’ve got your usual suspects in the form of Currys PC World, Amazon, Box.co.uk, Overclockers, KRCS, AO.com, Laptops Direct and more. Plus, manufacturers themselves usually have an online store, such as Dell, Lenovo, HP, Apple, Razer, Acer, Asus.

So, if you’re looking for an extra special present just for yourself after what has been a difficult year (to say the least), read on. We’ve got some recommendations.

Laptop Deals - Quick Links

Best laptop deals in the UK

Boxing Day laptop deals: Windows PC

Asus VivoBook 15 + 12 months of Microsoft 365: was £259 now £199 @ Box.co.uk

Asus VivoBook 15 + 12 months of Microsoft 365: was £259 now £199 @ Box.co.uk
Need a dirt machine to get stuff done on the go? This Asus VivoBook 15 offers an Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage for basic productivity, which you can do with 12 months free Microsoft 365!

View Deal
Dell Inspiron 15 3000: was £349 now £279 @ Dell

Dell Inspiron 15 3000: was £349 now £279 @ Dell
This configuration of the 15-inch Dell Inspiron 3000 features an Intel Celeron CPU, 4GB DDR4 and 128GB SSD. All of this alongside an HD display and a sleek chassis make for a great option for quick day-to-day work.

View Deal
Lenovo V14: was £398.97 now £382 @ Box.co.uk

Lenovo V14: was £398.97 now £382 @ Box.co.uk
Need a little extra oomph for those more processor-intensive office tasks? The Lenovo V14 delivers handily with the AMD Ryzen 3 3250U for great single and multi-core app performance, a 14-inch FHD screen with narrow bezels, 4GB RAM and a 256GB SSD — all enclosed in a sleek, extremely durable chassis.

View Deal
Acer Swift 3: was £899 now £799 @ Box.co.uk

Acer Swift 3: was £899 now £799 @ Box.co.uk
Get swifty with Acer's super fast, ultra-thin notebook. This portable powerhouse features an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB M.2 SSD for speedy storage. The 14-inch FHD display is gorgeously vivid, the keyboard has a snappy, tactile feel and the battery is rated to last all day long. You can't get much better!

View Deal
Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel: was £1,779 now £1,449 @ Box.co.uk

Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel: was £1,779 now £1,449 @ Box.co.uk
The creator's choice. The Acer ConceptD features a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD and an Nvidia GTX 1650 Max-Q for crushing those prosumer tasks. All of this is stuffed into a sleek chassis with a colour accurate display and ezel flexibility.

View Deal

Boxing Day laptop deals: Apple MacBooks

Apple 2021 MacBook Pro 14 (1TB SSD): was £2,399 now £2,243 @ Amazon

Apple 2021 MacBook Pro 14 (1TB SSD): was £2,399 now £2,243 @ Amazon
We're just as baffled by this £200 as you are! Not only is it a deep discount on the impressive M1 Pro MacBook Pro with a 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD, but Laptops Direct hasn't even labeled it as a saving!

View Deal
MacBook Air (M1/8GB/256GB): was £999 now £889 @ Amazon

MacBook Air (M1/8GB/256GB): was £999 now £889 @ Amazon
Here is the cheapest way to get a taste of Apple’s new silicon while on the go. As you can read in our MacBook Air with M1 review, the switch to an ARM-based processor presents a groundbreaking transformation with blistering performance and super-long battery life. All of this is crammed into a seriously sleek chassis and runs so cool, it doesn’t need a fan.

View Deal
M1 MacBook Pro: was £1,299 now £1,159 @ Amazon

M1 MacBook Pro: was £1,299 now £1,159 @ Amazon
Upgrading the 13-inch, we fell head over heels for the M1 MacBook Pro for bringing stellar performance and bonkers battery life thanks to Apple’s own ARM-based silicon. If you’re a creative pro in need of a machine that can do it all on the go, it’s hard to find much better than this (I use one myself).

View Deal

Boxing Day laptop deals: Gaming laptops

Dell G15 gaming laptop: was £798 now £748 @ Dell

Dell G15 gaming laptop: was £798 now £748 @ Dell
This nicely powerful gaming laptop is perfect for new starters and enthusiasts on a budget alike. Up top, you've got a 15.6-inch 1080p display with 120Hz refresh rate, which is kept silky smooth by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. Multitasking is handled by 8GB DDR4 RAM and you can stuff this full of games on the 256GB SSD.

View Deal
Alienware x17 w/ RTX 3070 GPU: was £2,349 now £2,020 @ Dell

Alienware x17 w/ RTX 3070 GPU: was £2,349 now £2,020 @ Dell
Save £329 on Alienware's latest X17 gaming laptop. The spec sheet includes a 17-inch (1920 x 1080) 165Hz display with 3ms response time, an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory does all the heavy lifting for graphics. 

View Deal
MSI GP66 Leopard: was £2,199 now £1,999 @ Overclockers

MSI GP66 Leopard: was £2,199 now £1,999 @ Overclockers
A £200 price cut brings this powerful laptop into a more affordable category! The GP66 features an 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor, beasty RTX 3080 GPU, a whopping 32GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB M.2 SSD, all alongside a fluid 240Hz 1080p display.

View Deal

Boxing Day laptop deals: Chromebooks

Asus C223 11.6-inch Chromebook: was £199 now £159 @ Currys

Asus C223 11.6-inch Chromebook: was £199 now £159 @ Currys
No frills. No fancy features. This is just a dirt cheap Chromebook with enough power for the essentials. If you ever need something really inexpensive for school work, web browsing or light productivity, this is the one for you.

View Deal
Lenovo IdeaPad 3: was £249 now £179.97 @ Currys

Lenovo IdeaPad 3: was £249 now £179.97 @ Currys
Chromebook for under £200 is serious value for money — even more so when its the premium build of the IdeaPad Flex 3. Gorgeous 14-inch 1080p display up top, MediaTek power under the hood, 4GB RAM and 64GB on board storage.

View Deal
Category
Back to Laptops
Brand
Processor
RAM
Storage Size
Screen Size
Colour
Condition
Storage Type
Graphics Card
Screen Type
Price
Any Price
Showing 10 of 5,458 deals
Filters
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021)
(Silver)
Our Review
1
2021 Apple MacBook Pro...
Amazon
View Deal
Apple Macbook Pro 13" (M1 2020)
(256GB 8GB RAM)
Our Review
2
Apple MacBook Pro with Apple...
Walmart
View Deal
Razer Blade 14
Our Review
3
Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop...
Razer
View Deal
Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch 2021
(1TB 16GB RAM)
Our Review
4
2021 Apple MacBook Pro...
Amazon
View Deal
Apple Macbook Air (M1 2020)
(256GB 8GB RAM)
Our Review
5
2020 Apple MacBook Air...
Amazon
$999
View Deal
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14
Our Review
6
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 14-inch...
Amazon
View Deal
Low Stock
Asus TUF Dash F15
(512GB SSD)
Our Review
7
ASUS TUF Dash 15.6”FHD...
Walmart
$1,499.99
View Deal
MSI GS66 Stealth
Our Review
8
MSI - GS66 Stealth 15.6"...
Best Buy
View Deal
Low Stock
Dell G3 15 (3579)
(Intel Core i7)
Our Review
9
CAL53 LA-F611P Dell G3 15...
Walmart
View Deal
Low Stock
Dell G3 15 (3500)
(15.6-inch 256GB)
Our Review
10
NEW Dell G3 15 3500 15.6" FHD...
Walmart
View Deal
Load more deals
Jason England
Jason England

 Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a writer at Laptop Mag. He specializes in finding the best deals to make sure you never pay more than you should for gadgets! Jason takes a particular interest in writing and creating videos about laptops, headphones and games. He has previously written for Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already. 