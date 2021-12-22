Best Boxing Day laptop deals and sales: Cheap MacBook, Alienware, Chromebooks and more

Did you get some cash in your Christmas cards? Put it to good use on one of these: the best Boxing Day laptop deals worth your hard-earned money.

The best post-Christmas Day sales on laptops cover systems of all budgets, from the cream of the crop in MacBooks and RTX 3080 gaming laptops to the bargain basement Chromebooks, versatile 2-in-1 machines and more.

Hold on there, speed racer! Before you start shopping, let's get your caught up on what makes a good laptop deal. Read our laptop buying guide to help you make informed decisions about what you're looking for and how much you should be paying.

As for where you can find them, you’ve got your usual suspects in the form of Currys PC World, Amazon, Box.co.uk, Overclockers, KRCS, AO.com, Laptops Direct and more. Plus, manufacturers themselves usually have an online store, such as Dell, Lenovo, HP, Apple, Razer, Acer, Asus.

So, if you’re looking for an extra special present just for yourself after what has been a difficult year (to say the least), read on. We’ve got some recommendations.

Best laptop deals in the UK

Boxing Day laptop deals: Windows PC

Asus VivoBook 15 + 12 months of Microsoft 365: was £259 now £199 @ Box.co.uk Asus VivoBook 15 + 12 months of Microsoft 365: was £259 now £199 @ Box.co.uk

Need a dirt machine to get stuff done on the go? This Asus VivoBook 15 offers an Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage for basic productivity, which you can do with 12 months free Microsoft 365!

Dell Inspiron 15 3000: was £349 now £279 @ Dell Dell Inspiron 15 3000: was £349 now £279 @ Dell

This configuration of the 15-inch Dell Inspiron 3000 features an Intel Celeron CPU, 4GB DDR4 and 128GB SSD. All of this alongside an HD display and a sleek chassis make for a great option for quick day-to-day work.

Lenovo V14: was £398.97 now £382 @ Box.co.uk Lenovo V14: was £398.97 now £382 @ Box.co.uk

Need a little extra oomph for those more processor-intensive office tasks? The Lenovo V14 delivers handily with the AMD Ryzen 3 3250U for great single and multi-core app performance, a 14-inch FHD screen with narrow bezels, 4GB RAM and a 256GB SSD — all enclosed in a sleek, extremely durable chassis.

Acer Swift 3: was £899 now £799 @ Box.co.uk Acer Swift 3: was £899 now £799 @ Box.co.uk

Get swifty with Acer's super fast, ultra-thin notebook. This portable powerhouse features an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB M.2 SSD for speedy storage. The 14-inch FHD display is gorgeously vivid, the keyboard has a snappy, tactile feel and the battery is rated to last all day long. You can't get much better!

Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel: was £1,779 now £1,449 @ Box.co.uk Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel: was £1,779 now £1,449 @ Box.co.uk

The creator's choice. The Acer ConceptD features a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD and an Nvidia GTX 1650 Max-Q for crushing those prosumer tasks. All of this is stuffed into a sleek chassis with a colour accurate display and ezel flexibility.



Boxing Day laptop deals: Apple MacBooks

Apple 2021 MacBook Pro 14 (1TB SSD): was £2,399 now £2,243 @ Amazon Apple 2021 MacBook Pro 14 (1TB SSD): was £2,399 now £2,243 @ Amazon

We're just as baffled by this £200 as you are! Not only is it a deep discount on the impressive M1 Pro MacBook Pro with a 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD, but Laptops Direct hasn't even labeled it as a saving!

MacBook Air (M1/8GB/256GB): was £999 now £889 @ Amazon MacBook Air (M1/8GB/256GB): was £999 now £889 @ Amazon

Here is the cheapest way to get a taste of Apple’s new silicon while on the go. As you can read in our MacBook Air with M1 review , the switch to an ARM-based processor presents a groundbreaking transformation with blistering performance and super-long battery life. All of this is crammed into a seriously sleek chassis and runs so cool, it doesn’t need a fan.

M1 MacBook Pro: was £1,299 now £1,159 @ Amazon M1 MacBook Pro: was £1,299 now £1,159 @ Amazon

Upgrading the 13-inch, we fell head over heels for the M1 MacBook Pro for bringing stellar performance and bonkers battery life thanks to Apple’s own ARM-based silicon. If you’re a creative pro in need of a machine that can do it all on the go, it’s hard to find much better than this (I use one myself).

Boxing Day laptop deals: Gaming laptops

Dell G15 gaming laptop: was £798 now £748 @ Dell Dell G15 gaming laptop: was £798 now £748 @ Dell

This nicely powerful gaming laptop is perfect for new starters and enthusiasts on a budget alike. Up top, you've got a 15.6-inch 1080p display with 120Hz refresh rate, which is kept silky smooth by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. Multitasking is handled by 8GB DDR4 RAM and you can stuff this full of games on the 256GB SSD.

Alienware x17 w/ RTX 3070 GPU: was £2,349 now £2,020 @ Dell Alienware x17 w/ RTX 3070 GPU: was £2,349 now £2,020 @ Dell

Save £329 on Alienware's latest X17 gaming laptop. The spec sheet includes a 17-inch (1920 x 1080) 165Hz display with 3ms response time, an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory does all the heavy lifting for graphics.

MSI GP66 Leopard: was £2,199 now £1,999 @ Overclockers MSI GP66 Leopard: was £2,199 now £1,999 @ Overclockers

A £200 price cut brings this powerful laptop into a more affordable category! The GP66 features an 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor, beasty RTX 3080 GPU, a whopping 32GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB M.2 SSD, all alongside a fluid 240Hz 1080p display.



Boxing Day laptop deals: Chromebooks

Asus C223 11.6-inch Chromebook: was £199 now £159 @ Currys Asus C223 11.6-inch Chromebook: was £199 now £159 @ Currys

No frills. No fancy features. This is just a dirt cheap Chromebook with enough power for the essentials. If you ever need something really inexpensive for school work, web browsing or light productivity, this is the one for you.