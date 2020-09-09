Bose QuietComfort Earbuds look impressive in leaked ad — can they beat AirPods Pro?

Bose has been teasing its first pair of truly wireless earbuds with active noise canceling for some time now. It started with a rough sketch and a paragraph of ad copy that also indicated the headphones would be arriving before the end of this year.

While Bose was being pretty secretive about what was known as the Bose Earbuds 700, leaks have given us quite a bit of information about the headphones. Most recently, the headphone leaked in a promo video discovered by CNET that confirms a number of details and reveals a last-minute name change to Bose QuietComfort Earbuds.

If that name change is accurate, it doesn't come as much of a surprise. While the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 is our pick for the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market right now, it is hard to argue that the QuietComfort branding is more widely recognized for Bose.

The video is a quick, one-minute ad spot that was originally posted on Vimeo by Australian retailer Harvey Norman and was subsequently taken down, but not before it could be capture and reposted on YouTube.

The ad gives a basic rundown of the features of the QuietComfort Earbuds along with some beautiful renders of the white and black color options that will be available.

Beyond the claim of "world's most effective noise-cancelling," which we will be happy to judge when they are available, the ad confirms a number of the specs seen in previous leaks.

This includes the solid 6 hours of battery life along with sweat and weather resistance that should make them a versatile pair of wireless earbuds.

The ad also addressed a couple of features that hadn't appeared in previous leaks, including a "custom-designed microphone array." This feature comes as no surprise given that delivering clear calls is a priority for buyers.

Finally, the ad gave a clear look at what Bose is calling the "StayHear Max" tips, which appear to be a revision to the StayHear, StayHear+ and StayHear Ultra that are currently available with presumably a focus on comfort for longer listening sessions.

One thing we didn't get with the ad was an actual release date, but the existence of this ad certainly suggests that we are quite close. We expect an official announcement within the month.