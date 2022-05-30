Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are now under $200 in Memorial Day sale 2022

By published

One of the best prices we've seen for these wireless earbuds!

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds Act Fast
(Image credit: Future)

Amazon continues to deliver discounts left, right and center throughout its Memorial Day 2022 sale, including slashing prices on the popular Bose QuietComfort Earbuds down to just under $200.  

One of the best wireless earbuds with active noise cancelling around, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are now just $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's an $80 price drop from its original $279, making it one of the best prices we've seen for these wireless earbuds. It's a Memorial Day sale you don't want to miss if you're after a reliable pair of earbuds. 

(opens in new tab)

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: was $279 now $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $80 on the excellent Bose QuietComfort wireless earbuds. These provide a comfortable fit, Bose class-leading active noise cancellation and easy-to-use touch controls. 

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Bose's QuietComfort series of audio products live up to their name. They deliver top-notch active noise-cancellation (ANC) and a secure, comfortable fit. 

In our Bose QuietComfort earbuds review, we found their great sound, elegant design, and excellent ANC impressive. The earbuds also won us over with their convenient touch controls. For these attributes, we gave the Bose QuietComfort earbuds a high 4 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice award.

Bose managed to pack the noise-cancelling quality of its Bose 700 headphones into a smaller footprint. 

As for audio quality, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds live up to expectations — delivering detailed instrumental and vocals during music playback. Bose's rated battery life of 6 hours was on par with the 5 hours and 49 minutes of usage we squeezed out of it. Now at just under $200? Swipe up this Memorial Day 2022 deal fast. 

Darragh Murphy
Darragh Murphy

Darragh Murphy is fascinated by all things bizarre, which usually leads to assorted coverage varying from washing machines designed for AirPods to the mischievous world of cyberattacks. Whether it's connecting Scar from The Lion King to two-factor authentication or turning his love for gadgets into a fabricated rap battle from 8 Mile, he believes there’s always a quirky spin to be made. With a Master’s degree in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield, along with short stints at Kerrang! and Exposed Magazine, Darragh started his career writing about the tech industry at Time Out Dubai and ShortList Dubai, covering everything from the latest iPhone models and Huawei laptops to massive Esports events in the Middle East. Now, he can be found proudly diving into gaming, gadgets, and letting readers know the joys of docking stations for Laptop Mag.  