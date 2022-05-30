Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are now under $200 in Memorial Day sale 2022

Amazon continues to deliver discounts left, right and center throughout its Memorial Day 2022 sale, including slashing prices on the popular Bose QuietComfort Earbuds down to just under $200.



One of the best wireless earbuds with active noise cancelling around, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are now just $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's an $80 price drop from its original $279, making it one of the best prices we've seen for these wireless earbuds. It's a Memorial Day sale you don't want to miss if you're after a reliable pair of earbuds.

Bose's QuietComfort series of audio products live up to their name. They deliver top-notch active noise-cancellation (ANC) and a secure, comfortable fit.

In our Bose QuietComfort earbuds review, we found their great sound, elegant design, and excellent ANC impressive. The earbuds also won us over with their convenient touch controls. For these attributes, we gave the Bose QuietComfort earbuds a high 4 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice award.

Bose managed to pack the noise-cancelling quality of its Bose 700 headphones into a smaller footprint.



As for audio quality, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds live up to expectations — delivering detailed instrumental and vocals during music playback. Bose's rated battery life of 6 hours was on par with the 5 hours and 49 minutes of usage we squeezed out of it. Now at just under $200? Swipe up this Memorial Day 2022 deal fast.