Blast on, blast off: get the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for $119 in this galactic Wally World deal

We're still going strong with Prime Day 2022 deals, and even big box retailers like Walmart are in on the action.

Right now, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for $119 at Walmart (opens in new tab), down from the original price of $200. From where we're sitting, this is one of the best Prime Day headphone deals so far, and the perfect complement to any Samsung phone.

This Walmart Prime Day deal takes $81 off the original price, bringing the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro down to $119. These bodacious buds feature high-end sound, a two-way speaker system, spatial audio, an equalizer with multiple presets, and proprietary Scalable Codec technology to enjoy the best quality music possible. At nearly half the baseline MSRP, it's a good earbud deal for sure.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro in this Prime Day deal deliver good sound, strong ANC and lots of features in a compact, comfortable and durable package. They feature 11mm woofers and 6.5-mm tweeters built right into each unit, along with plenty of audio oomph to keep you rocking.

Speaking of which, thanks to Samsung’s Scalable Codec feature, audio is scaled up when listening to music on a current Galaxy smartphone, though non-Samsung devices still benefit from a robust soundscape. The Galaxy Wearable app also broadens audio personalization with six well-engineered presets to complement different music genres.

For such small earbuds (0.2 ounces, 0.8 x 0.8 x 0.8 inches), the Buds Pro have a lot going on under the hood. For instance, you’ll find a small speaker grille toward the bottom of the earcap, guarding the windshield chamber and the high SNR (signal to noise ratio) mic, which is designed to pick up the wearer’s voice more clearly. With the charging case, the Buds Pro can last up to 18 hours with ANC on or 28 hours with it off. When it’s time to recharge, the earbuds can get an hour of battery life from 5 minutes of charging.

Samsung is calling the Buds Pro its most water-resistant yet with an IPX7 rating. That means the Buds Pro can be submerged in 1 meter of freshwater for 30 minutes and can take splashes from any angle. (The AirPods Pro and Samsung Buds Live only have ratings of IPX4 and IPX2, respectively.)

Bottom line: these are the active noise cancelling earbuds that Samsung aficionados have been waiting for. Check back often for more Prime Day headphone deals!