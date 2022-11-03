Black Friday laptop deal drops 12th gen Intel Asus Vivobook 17 to just $479

The Asus Vivobook 17X is priced under $500 among today's early Black Friday deals. And by no means does this everyday laptop sacrifice performance for price.

For a limited time, you can get the Asus VivoBook 17X for just $479 (opens in new tab) at Staples. Usually, it costs $729, so that's $250 in savings. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this Asus laptop and an incredible value. It's one of the best early Black Friday laptop deals we've seen so far.

(opens in new tab) Asus Vivobook 17X: $729 $479 @ Staples (opens in new tab)

Save $250 on the Asus Vivobook 17X 12th gen Intel laptop. The Asus Vivobook 17X sports a large 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display and 180 lay-flat hinge sleek geometric design. Powered by a 3.3-GHz 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H 12-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 512GB solid state drive. It's a get value if you're in the market for a capable laptop on a budget.

Asus's Vivobook 17X's specs boast plenty of performance power for work and play. The notebook in this deal packs a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display with 180 lay-flat hinge sleek geometric design for convenient screen sharing. Powering the laptop is a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H 12-core CPU coupled 8GB of RAM alongside Iris Xe graphics and a 512GB SSD for storage. This configuration is ideal for day-to-day multitasking, streaming content and light gaming.

We didn't test this exact laptop, however, in our Vivobook S OLED review , we praised its performance and great audio for the price. Our review unit had the same Intel Core i5-12500H CPU and 8GB of RAM as the laptop in this deal.

We saw no slowdown during real world testing which consisted of navigating the internet, working in Google Docs and Sheets productivity apps and streaming YouTube videos. Even with 50 Chrome tabs with three 1080p YouTube videos running in the background, the Vivobook's performance held steady. We expect the Vivobook 17 in this deal to be on par with its sibling.

Asus engineers equipped the Vivobook 17X with a nice selection of ports. It has a 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A ports, 1x HDMI 1.4 port and a 1 x 3.5mm headphone mic combo jack.

If you're looking for a capable laptop under $500, the Asus Vivobook 17 is a solid buy.