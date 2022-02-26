Best Samsung Galaxy S22 deals: Lowest prices on Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy S22+

Here are the best deals on Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+

Samsung Galaxy S22 deals
The Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ refine the formula for a great all-round smartphone that was introduced last year in the S21 line. Looking to pick up Samsung’s latest offerings? We’ve got the deals for you. 

Announced at the company’s February Galaxy Unpacked event, the latest additions to the Galaxy lineage may not look that different to last year’s models, but the build quality and upgrades under the hood are significant.

 Best Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ pre-order deals 

Most noticeable of all is the use of gorilla glass on the back rather than plastic, a big speed bump from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (or the latest equivalent Exynos 4nm octa-core processor, depending on where you’re based), and a 24% larger 50MP main sensor for dramatically better pictures at night.

Alongside this, you’ll find either a 6.1- or 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. Multitasking is handled with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and you can get either 128GB or 256GB of storage.

At £769 ($799) or £949 ($999), they are definitely in the premium tier of pricing, but there are some amazing deals you can take advantage of. Here are the best.

Best Samsung Galaxy S22 deal - Editor’s Pick

Don’t want to pay a bunch upfront for a SIM free Galaxy S22? Carriers are giving you some sweet deals. Our favourite in the US is available at Whistleout US, which includes unlimited minutes, texts and data, alongside a $200 virtual gift card of your choice for just $74 per month with no annual contract and a 60-day minimum. That means flexibility!

Meanwhile, in the UK, you can snag one on Sky with 50GB 5G data for £31 per month with no upfront cost. Over two years, that leads to a nice low cost of £744. 

Best Samsung Galaxy S22+ deal - Editor’s Pick

Big up your Galaxy S22 with the larger plus model, without adding too much extra to the overall cost. In the US, our favourite carrier deal comes from Whistleout again, offering you the same unlimited everything and $200 gift card for $82 per month.

Cross over the Atlantic, and the best Samsung Galaxy S22+ deal in the UK comes straight from Three, who is offering unlimited everything for £34 per month for the first six months, doubling to £68 per month after and a £49 upfront cost. Over two years, this adds up to £1,487.

At launch, bigger phones always come with a big premium for sure. 

Best Samsung Galaxy S22 contract deals

Best Samsung Galaxy S22 SIM-free deals

Best Samsung Galaxy S22+ contract deals

Best Samsung Galaxy S22+ SIM-free deals

Best Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ accessories deals

 Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a writer at Laptop Mag. He specializes in finding the best deals to make sure you never pay more than you should for gadgets! Jason takes a particular interest in writing and creating videos about laptops, headphones and games. He has previously written for Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already. 