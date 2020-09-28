The countdown to Prime Day 2020 has begun and Apple fans can expect Amazon's 48-hour sale to offer some of the best MacBook deals yet.

So if you're hoping for a price drop on that MacBook you've had your eye on, Prime Day is your best bet. The online retailer will undoubtedly offer significant price breaks on the latest MacBook Pro as well as previous-gen models.

The $1,299 base model Apple MacBook Pro 2020 packs a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8th Gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. Currently, Amazon has the 1TB model MacBook Pro on sale for $1,849 ($150 off). We expect to see an even deeper discount during its Prime Day shopping event.

We've seen excellent deals on the expensive 16-inch MacBook Pro shortly after its release. So far, the best markdown we've seen took $250 off the base model. During Prime Day 2020, we wouldn't be surprised if Amazon took as much as $300 off Apple's most powerful laptop.

Meanwhile, Prime Day deals on the MacBook Air could drop the entry-level laptop drop down to as low $849 ($150 off) or lower.

So if the price had you feeling timid about picking up an Apple laptop, you'll want to take advantage of this year's Prime Day MacBook deals. However, if you need a laptop sooner than later, Amazon has select MacBooks on sale right now.

From the entry-level MacBook Air to the power-user dedicated MacBook Pro, these are the best early Prime Day MacBook deals you can get.

Best Prime Day MacBook deals

MacBook Air 2020: was $999 now $899 @ Amazon

For a limited time, you can save $100 on the MacBook Air at Amazon. Score this sleek design Apple laptop with clicky, comfortable Magic keyboard for less. View Deal

Apple MacBook Air 2020 (512GB): was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Amazon

The latest 512GB model MacBook Air is currently $100 off at Amazon. It packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, a 10th Gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 13" 2020: was $1,999 now $1,849 @ Amazon

This MacBook Pro has a 13-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, a 2.0-GHz Core i5 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. Save $149 on this powerful Apple laptop.View Deal