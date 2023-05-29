15 Memorial Day deals on our favorite laptops

We're sharing 15 Memorial Day deals on laptops to help you find your next daily driver. These are laptops that we've tested, rated and highly favored, backed by our Editor's Choice Award.

For example, you can get the excellent Acer Swift 5 for $1,119 Amazon (add to card to see the price). It normally costs $1,549, so that's $350 in savings and the lowest price we've tracked for this Acer laptop. It's one of the best M2 MacBook Air alternatives among today's Memorial Day deals on laptops.

In our Acer Swift 5 review, we gave it a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and Editor's Choice Award for its attractive design, rival-beating performance and ultra-fast SSD. The Acer Swift 5 in this deal packs a 14-inch (2560 x 1600) display, Intel Evo Core i7-1260P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 1TB SSD. Over the previous-gen 11th Gen Intel-powered model, It's faster, snappier and delivers impressive video transcoding, breakneck file-transfer speeds.

If you're in the market for a MacBook, we have good news. Apple Memorial Day deals slash up to $1,400 off select configurations. Right now, our beloved MacBook Air M2 is on sale for $1,049 ($150 off) at Amazon. If it sells out, you can get it at B&H for the same price.

In our MacBook Air M2 review, we praise its elegant redesign, good performance and bright, colorful screen. Its battery endured 14 hours in our Laptop Mag Battery test which is impressive. It too earned an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice Award. The base model MacBook Air packs a M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID.

Naturally, the pricer MacBooks see the highest discount, so the fully-loaded MacBook Pro with M1 Max Chip is now $3,499 (1,400 off) at B&H.

These are just a few of today's best Memorial Day deals on laptops we like. See more discounts below.

15 Memorial Day deals on laptops

Acer Swift 5: $1,549 $1,119 @ Amazon

Acer Chromebook Spin 714: $729 $499 @ Best Buy

Save $230 on the Acer Chromebook Spin 714, our favorite convertible Chromebook. This sleek, premium 2-in-1 Chromebook's flexible hinges let you convert it into a tablet or use it in tent mode to view movies and videos. It packs a 14-inch (1920 X 1200) WUXGA touch screen, 3.3-GHz Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. If you're looking for a flexible Windows or Mac alternative, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is a solid choice.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5: $499 $369 @ Best Buy

Save $130 on the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5, a great value even at full price. This detachable 2-in-1 device features 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) OLED 400 nit touch screen, 2.55-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 7C Gen 2 8-core CPU and 8GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs are Qualcomm Adreno graphics and 128GB of eMMC storage.

HP Envy 15 2-in-1 Laptop: $1,149 $799 @ Best Buy

Save $350 on the 2023 HP Envy Laptop 15 (15-fe0053dx). It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, 13th Gen Intel Evo Core i7-1355U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD. Snag it for an all time low price during the Best Buy Memorial Day sale. This deal ends May 30.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop: $1,399 $881 @ Dell

Save $218 on the Dell XPS 13 via coupon, "ARMMPPS". This laptop has a stunning 13.4- inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500 nit display, Intel Core i7-1250U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD. Powered by Windows 11 Home, the Dell XPS 13 is the best overall laptop to buy.

Dell XPS 15 9530: $1,499 $1,299 @ Dell

Save $200 on the Dell XPS 15 (9530). It's one of the best laptops for students, remote workers and anyone else looking for a capable PC. In our recent Dell XPS 15 review, we gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating its great overall and gaming performance as well as its sleek, elegant design. This laptop on sale features a 15.6-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500 nit display,13th Gene Intel Core i7-13700H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and Intel Arc A370M graphics. For file storage, it equips you with an ample and speedy 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD.

Apple MacBook Air M2: $1,199 $1,049 @ Amazon

Apple MacBook Pro M2: $1,299 $1,099 @ Amazon

Save $200 on the M2 MacBook Pro. It packs a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, M2 8-core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID are also on board. B&H sells it for the same price.

Apple 14" MacBook Pro M2 Pro: $1,999 $1,799 @ B&H

Save $200 on the 2023 MacBook Pro M2 Pro. Apple's new pro-grade notebook packs a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, M2 Pro 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. On board are three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, SDXC card slot, headphone jack, and MagSafe 3 port.

Apple MacBook Pro 16 M1 Max 4TB: $4,899 $3,499 @ B&H

Save $1,400 on the fully loaded 4TB MacBook Pro 16 with M1 Max chip. It features a 16.2-inch (3456 x 2234) Liquid Retina XDR display, M1 Max 10-core chip coupled with 64GB of unified RAM with 32-core GPU and 16-core neural engine.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11: $2,319 $1,415 @ Lenovo

Save $904 on the 2023 Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11. Plus, get 4 months of Amazon Music for free (valued at $44). The base model ThinkPad X1 Gen 11 packs a boasts a 14-inch (1920 x 1200) display with 400 nits of brightness, 13th Gen Evo Intel Core i5-1335UP 10-core vPro CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 256GB SSD. Take an extra 100 off via coupons, "THINKVICW1" "SURPRISEOFFER" and drop it to $1,355 ($964 off).

Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" 2-in-1: $1,700 $1,385 @ Lenovo

Save $300 on the excellent Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 laptop via coupon, "CTOSALE" and "SURPRISEOFFER" at checkout. In our Lenovo Yoga 9i review, we loved it breataking 2.8K display, great productivity performance and fast SSD. Versatile, powerful, durable and secure, the Yoga 9i is more than adequate for work, school and everything else. It packs a 14-inch (2560 x 1800) 400 nit touch screen, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Integrated Intel Xe graphics and 512GB SSD.

Alienware x17 R2 RTX 3080 Ti: $3,699 $2,699 @ Dell

Dell knocks $1,000 off the excellent Alienware x17 R2 during its summer sale event. This gaming laptop machine packs a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) 360Hz display, 12th gen Intel i9-12900H 14-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080 GPU with 16GB of dedicated memory does the heavy graphics lifting. Use via coupon, "ARMMPPS" at checkout and drop its price to $2,645 ($1,054 off).

Asus ROG Strix G15: $1,699 $1,099 @ Best Buy

Save $600 on Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition gaming laptop. In our Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition review, we praise its great overall and gaming performance and excellent 10+ hour battery life. The laptop in this deal has a 15.6-inch (2560 x 1440) 165Hz display, 3.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. For graphics handling, it houses an AMD Radeon RX 6800M GPU.