5 best MacBook alternative Black Friday deals 2022

With Black Friday 2022 approaching, chances are you plan to buy a new laptop. Beyond MacBooks, there are plenty of fast and portable notebook PCs out there to consider. And with retailers now offering Black Friday laptop deals early, you don't have to wait to save big on your next investment.

For example, you can snag the latest Dell XPS 13 Plus OLED for $1,044 (opens in new tab) at Dell via our exclusive coupon. "LAPTOPMAG5". Normally, this laptop would cost you $1399, so that's $355 you're saving. This is an early opportunity to get the XPS 13 OLED for its lowest price ever. It's also cheaper than the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro which are currently down to $1,049 and $1,149, respectively.

The XPS 13 Plus on sale has a 13.4- inch (1920 x 1200) touch screen,12th Gen Intel Core i5-1240U 12-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and Iris Xe graphics. The laptop's speedy 512GB SSD makes it quick and easy to download and store large files. And at 2.7 pounds, the XPS 13 Plus is lighter than the MacBook Air M2 (2.8 inches) pounds.

Dell's XPS 13 series are among the best laptop to buy and for good reason. In our Dell XPS 13 Plus review, we fawned over its stunning display and striking, ultra-thin design. We were also impressed by its great performance and comfortable keyboard. We gave the Dell XPS 13 Plus an overall reating of 4 out of 5-stars.

And that's just one of our favorite early Black Friday laptop deals of the day. From Windows to ChromeOS-powered machines, here are 5 best MacBook alternative Black Friday deals you can get.

Best MacBook alternative Black Friday 2022 deals

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13 Plus: $1,399 $1,044 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $355 on the Dell XPS 13 Plus 12th Gen Intel laptop via coupon, "LAPTOPMAG5" at Dell. This configuration has a 13.4- inch (1920 x 1200) touch screen with 500 nits of brightness for an immersive viewing experience. It's powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1240U 12-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD. Powered by Windows 11 Home, Dell XPS Plus owners have the option of installing Ubuntu 22.04 LTS for a more customized user experience.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360: $1449 $949 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $500 on the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360. This 2-in-1 laptop features a 360 degree hinge, so it converts from laptop to tablet mode. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch 1080p AMOLED display, 12th gen Intel Core i7-1260P 12-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD. This is solid buy if you're looking for the best MacBook alternative under $1,000 this Black Friday.

(opens in new tab) HP Elite Dragonfly G3: $2,789 $1,450 @ HP (opens in new tab)

Save $1,339 on the excellent HP Elite Dragonfly G3 via coupon, "HPSMB20". The notebook PC packs a 13.5-inch (1920 x 1280) display with 400 nits of brightness. This allows for a comfortable, life-like viewing even if you're outdoors. Powering the machine is a 3.3-GHz 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and Intel Iris Xe graphics. The laptop's speedy 512GB SSD provides ample room for file storage. In our HP Elite Dragonfly G3 review (opens in new tab), we gave it an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i: $1309 $845 @ Lenovo (opens in new tab)

Save a whopping $460 on the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i. This gaming laptop packs a 15.6-inch1080p display, 3.5-GHz Intel Core i7-12700H 14-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. Nvidia's powerful GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU handles graphics.