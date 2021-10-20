Best Google Pixel 6 deals in the UK: Lowest prices on Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro

Here are the best deals for the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro — the flagship Android phone from Google that we've all been waiting for.

It seems Google's Pixel phones have been mucking about in the mid-tier league for a few years. But now, with these two, it's great to see the fight being taken to Apple for the top-of-the-range phone crown. This all begins with a stark redesign that definitely stands out!

Pre-order Google Pixel 6 right now

Pre-order Google Pixel 6 for £599 - get a free set of Bose 700 headphones

Pre-order Google Pixel 6 Pro for £849 - get a free set of Bose 700 headphones

Starting with the Pixel 6, which sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR support. Under the hood, you'll find Google's own silicon: the Tensor chip with Titan M2 security, that is powered by a typical 4,614 mAh battery with fast wireless charging.

The Pixel 6 Pro benefits from two key upgrades over the regular Pixel 6 in these departments: a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED panel with a variable refresh up to 120Hz and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Camera-wise, you get a 50MP Octa PD Quad Bayer wide camera with f/1.85 aperture and a 12MP Ultra-wide at f/2.2, alongside an 8MP front-facing lens. The Pro gets an additional 48MP telephoto camera and the selfie shooter gets a bump up to 11.1MP.

But of course, the camera software is important for any Pixel — Magic Eraser mode gives you the chance to remove any unwanted subjects, Face Unblur takes a few rapid photos of fast-moving subjects to (you guessed it) unblur their face, and Super Res Zoom makes the most of the 50MP detail to give you 7X zoom.

On the video side, Google gives you 4K video capture at up to 60FPS, along with a slew of new features including 4K timelapses, astrophotography timelapses and even optical image stabilization.

This is a great phone, available at a slightly more affordable price than the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro.

Best Google Pixel 6 deal — Editor's Pick

Three has dropped an absolute barnstormer of a Google Pixel 6 deal, which gives you unlimited everything for just £27 a month with a £29 upfront cost.

In total over two years, that's just £677. If that doesn't show you how aggressively priced this phone is, I don't know what will!

Best Google Pixel 6 Pro deal — Editor's Pick

As for the Google Pixel 6 Pro, there's a really good deal over on Mobiles.co.uk that gets you a free pair of Bose 700 headphones too!

Get a 128GB Pro on ID Mobile with 20GB data for £39.99 a month with a £49.99 upfront cost — totalling up to a reasonable £1,009.75

Google Pixel 6 contract deals

Here are the best Google Pixel 6 contract deals available right now.

Google Pixel 6 SIM-free deals

Google Pixel 6 Pro contract deals

Going Pro? Here are the best Google Pixel 6 Pro contract deals.

Google Pixel 6 Pro SIM-free deals

Google Pixel 6 accessories

If you're going all-in on Google Pixel 6, you might as well take the plunge and pick up some Pixel Buds, too. No phone purchase should end at just the phone itself.