5 Best Cyber Monday deals on Bose headphones that are still available

Cyber Monday 2022 isn't over just yet. The deals are still going strong this week to close out the month of November.

For example.Target contiues to offer the Bose QuietComfort 45 for $229 (opens in new tab). They normally retail for $329, so you're saving $100. To date, this is the lowest price ever for these Bose headphones. In fact, it's one of the top Cyber Monday headphone deals still available. Amazon (opens in new tab) offers this same lingering Cyber Monday deal.

Bose manufacturers the best wireless headphones and earbuds money can buy. World renowned for quality sound, noise-cancellation and comfort — Bose headphones come at a high price.

In our Bose QC45 review, we loved their comfortable design, great audio quality and excellent 24-hour battery life. We gave the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones a rating of 4 out of 5 stars. They are the Editor's Choice noise-canceling headphones.

Bose Cyber Monday deals 2022

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: $299 $249 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on our favorite Bose earbuds. We strongly believe they boast the best active noise cancelling available. We found these earbuds to be incredibly comfortable and eerily good when it comes to call quality. They also offer excellent audio, and great battery life. At $50 off, that takes some of the sting out of the high cost, so don't miss this deal. If Amazon sells out, they are also available at $249 at Best Buy (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Bose Sport Earbuds: $179 $129 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on Bose Sport Earbuds and bringing big Bose lifelike sound to your workouts. Bose Sport Earbuds are secure and comfortable with 3 sizes of tips, weather and sweat-resistant, come packed with a beamforming microphone for voice clarity on calls and a battery that lasts up to 5 hours per charge. Best Buy (opens in new tab) has them for the same price.

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: $279 $179 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, one of the best noise-cancelling headphones around. These provide a comfortable fit, Bose class-leading active noise cancellation and easy-to-use touch controls. Again, Walmart (opens in new tab) mirrors this deal.

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort 45: $ 329 $229 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the Editor's Choice Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless headphones. They boast class-leading noise cancellation, a durable, comfortable design and up to 24 hours of battery life.

(opens in new tab) Bose SoundSport Wireless: $129 $89 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Despite their age, the Bose SoundSport is one of the best sporty headphones around. Sweat-resistant and designed to stay in place no matter how intense your workout gets, the Bose SoundSport headphones are the perfect gym headphones. Grab them now for an all-time low price.