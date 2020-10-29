Best Black Friday PS5 deals on games and accessories

Black Friday is approaching which is good news for PlayStation fans. The best Black Friday PS5 deals will be ripe for the picking just days after the console's November 12 launch date.

Whether you scored a PS5 pre-order or plan on buying the console in the future, there's something you should know. Although it's too early for deals on the PS5 console itself, we predict PS5 games and accessories will see steep discounts.

Black Friday is the perfect time to rack up everything you need to complement the new PS5.

Considering the console's newness and backward compatibility with 99% of PS4 games, the bulk of Black Friday deals will be on PS4 merch. In fact, we're already seeing early Black Friday deals relative to the PS5 trickle in. Currently, select PS4 discs with free upgrades to the PS5 digital version are on sale. We're also seeing great deals on gaming headsets and external hard drives.

If you'd rather wait, Black Friday falls on November 27 so block your calendars and bookmark this page. We'll be rounding up the best PS5 Black Friday deals and listing them here. Be sure to also bookmark our Black Friday deals hub for the best discounts of the year.

In the meantime, here are the top PlayStation 5 deals you can get right now.

Black Friday PS5 deals right now

Madden NFL 21 for PS4|PS5: was $59 now $57 @ Amazon

This new installation of the Madden franchise packs fresh new features, innovative new gameplay mechanics, and Madden's newest mode, The Yard. Upgrade to Madden NFL 21 for PS5 at no additional cost. Best Buy offers the same price.

The Witcher 3 Complete Edition: was $49 now $27 @ Amazon

The Witcher 3 is perhaps the most beloved installment in this widely acclaimed series. The Complete Edition naturally gets you all of the DLC and a free PS5 upgrade once you make the switch.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Preorder for PS4/PS5: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

Lead epic Viking raids against Saxon troops and fortresses with Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Preorder it now from Amazon and save $10. Orders will ship to meet its November 10 release date. Free update to the PS5 version if you aren't making the switch yet.



View Deal

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermatch Collection was $59 now $44 @ Amazon

Mortal Kombat finally returned to form with Mortal Kombat 11. The Aftermath Kollection includes the base game and tosses in a variety of additional characters, stages and a full new storyline. And again the developers have promised a free upgrade for PS5 owners.

Far Cry 6 for PS4/PS5 Preorder: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

Save $10 when you preorder Far Cry 6 for PS4. Play as Dani Rojas, a local Yaran, and become a guerrilla fighter to liberate your nation. Fight against Anton's troops in the largest Far Cry playground to date across jungles, beaches, and Esperanza, the capital city of Yara. Free update to the PS5 version if you aren't making the switch yet.

Best Prime Day PS5 accessory deals

Logitech G29 Racing Wheel: was $399 now $249 @ Best Buy

Logitech's G29 is a great all-around force feedback wheel that will add a whole new level of realism to driving simulators like GT Sport and F1 2019. It's $150 off right now and fully compatible with the PS5.

HyperX Cloud PS4: was $79 now $69 @ Amazon

The HyperX Cloud for the PS4 is a comfortable, inexpensive console headset with good sound quality. It connects to your PS4 controller via a 3.5mm audio jack and since Sony has wisely kept the 3.5mm headphone jack for the PS5 Dualsense, it will have no problem working on the PS5, and also features a removable microphone. It's currently $10 cheaper at Amazon.

WD Easystore 2TB External USB 3.0 HD: was $109 now $59 @ Best Buy

The WD Easystore external, portable hard drive features an easy-to-use USB 3.0 interface. This high capacity storage option gives you plenty of space to pick up and transfer your PS4 game collection over to your PS5.

Seagate 2TB External PS4 Hard Drive: was $109 now $89 @ Amazon

Seagate's 2TB External PS4 Hard Drive is currently $45 off, which is a great deal for those looking to transfer a massive game collection over to the PS5. Given that the PS5 only has about 700GB of room available to it in total this should be plenty of space.