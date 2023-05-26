55+ Best Amazon Memorial Day deals on must-have tech

Jump start your weekend with the best Amazon Memorial Day sale 2023 deals. Although Memorial Day is on Monday, May 29, like every other retailer, Amazon Memorial Day deals start this weekend. So before you fire up the grill or pack for your weekend getaway, there's something you should know. Amazon currently offers tons of Memorial Day deals on electronics and it's not too early to save.

Right now, save up to $300 on select gaming laptops for entry level gamers like the MSI Bravo 15, now on sale for just $799. Typically $1,099, that's $300 in savings and just $6 shy of its all-time low price at Amazon. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, AMD Ryzen R7-5800H 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, RX 5500M GPU and 512GB SSD. In terms of value, this is one of the best gaming laptops you can get if you're just getting into gaming.

If you're looking for a tablet, this Memorial Day weekend, Amazon is slashing $300 off select Samsung tablets. As part of the sale, the 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is now $599, it's lowest price yet. We reviewed the 11-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and loved its bright, vivid display, solid performance, and nifty S Pen. We also praise its excellent cameras and long battery life of almost 13 hours. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus packs a 12.4-inch (2800 x 1752) Super AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It's a solid investment if you want a premium tablet for productivity and entertainment.

If you're on a smaller budget, you can pre-order the Amazon Fire Max 11 Productivity Bundle for $329 ($25 off). This bundle includes: a Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet, keyboard case, and stylus pen. This productivity tablet packs an 11-inch (2000 x 1200) touch screen, octa-core processor with 4GB RAM and has a rated battery life of 14-hours.

Looking for early summer savings on audio gear? Save up to $81 on Sony noise-cancelling headphones like the excellent WF-1000XM4. In our Sony WF-1000XM4 review, we awarded them a perfect (5 out of 5 stars) score for excellent music and call quality. They offer a lightweight and comfortable fit, not to mention powerful active noise-cancellation.

Those are just a few of our favorite deals from the Amazon Memorial Day sale. And with Prime Day being the next major sales event to follow, many of today's deals could be an early glimpse at Amazon's upcoming summer savings.

Here are the best 55+ Amazon Memorial Day deals to snag this weekend.

Amazon devices

Amazon Fire HD 8 w/ Luna Controller: $169 $119 @ Amazon

Save $50 with this Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet and Luna Controller bundle. Amazon's answer to the iPad mini. Designed to be your ultimate portable entertainment screen, the Fire HD 8 features a gorgeously vivid display, beefy 6-core processor and 32GB of storage. It supports for all your favorite streaming apps and affords you up to 13 hours of battery life. Amazon also offers the Fire HD 10 with Luna Controller for $169 ($50 off).

Amazon Fire Max 11 Productivity Bundle: $355 $329 @ Amazon

Save $25 on the Amazon Fire Max 11 Productivity Bundle. This bundle includes: the 64GB Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet, keyboard case, and stylus pen. This productivity tablet packs an 11-inch (2000 x 1200) touch screen, octa-core processor with 4GB RAM and has a rated battery life of 14-hours. This particular tablet has no lockscreen ads. Amzon Fire Max 11 Pre-orders ship to arrive by June 14, 2023.

Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K QLED TV: $1,099 $899 @ Amazon

Save $200 on the Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K QLED TV. Experience vivid color and sharpness thanks to a 2160-pixel resolution panel, HDR 10+, and Dolby Vision IQ. You can control the TV hands-free using Alexa voice commands to navigate your screen and launch favorite content on Netflix, Disney +, and Hulu.

Amazon Fire TV Stick: $39 $24 @ Amazon

Amazon's 3rd generation best-selling streaming device is twice as fast as the 2nd gen model. Enjoy fast streaming in Full HD and hands-free control using the included Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons. Fire TV Stick makes it easy to watch movies and TV shows from streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more.

Amazon Echo Show 8: $129 $74 @ Amazon

Save $55 on the Amazon Echo Show 8 smart display. This nifty Alexa-enabled device makes a great addition to any home or dorm room. It's great for making video calls, streaming movies and more. Summon Amazon's Alexa voice assistant to control the smart display hands-free. Plus, get news, weather, traffic or recipes using Alexa voice commands. The Echo Show 8 features an 8-inch (1280 x 800 display), dual 2-inch speakers, and a 13MP camera with auto-framing.

Laptops

Acer Swift X RTX 3050 Ti: $1,099 $799 @ Amazon

Save $300 on the Acer Swift X — one of the more affordable creator laptops out there. This PC is configured with a 14-inch ‎(1920 x 1080) display and runs on an AMD Ryzen 7 5825 8-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU provides the graphics muscle whereas a 512GB SSD offers ample storage.

Apple MacBook Air M1: $999 $799 @ Amazon

Save $200 on the 2020 MacBook Air M1. Although we don't typically recommend laptops more than 2 years old, it's a great value for the price. In our MacBook Air with M1 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award. We praised its blazing performance and slim, unibody design. We also loved its long battery which endured 14 hours and 41 minutes during testing. Besides Apple's latest 8-core processor, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

Apple MacBook Pro M2: $1,299 $1,099 @ Amazon

Save $200 on the M2 MacBook Pro. It packs a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, M2 8-core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID are also on board.

Asus ROG Strix G16 RTX 4060: $1,399 $1,329 @ Amazon

Save $70 on the 2023 Asus ROG Strix G16, one of the most powerful gaming laptops you can get. It features a 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 165Hz display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13650HX 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, and 512GB SSD.

Razer Blade 15 RTX 3070 Ti: $2,999 $1,799 @ Amazon

Save $1,200 on the Razer Blade 15. If you're looking for a high performance gaming laptop, the Razer Blade 15 Advanced fits the bill. This machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 360Hz display, 3.8-GHz Intel Core i7-12800H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, RTX 3070 Ti GPU and 1TB SSD. And with its Razer Chroma per key RGB keyboard provides lighting effects for your battlestation. It works with 150+ Chroma-integrated PC games like Fortnite, Apex Legends, Warframe, and others.

Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus: $899 $599 @ Amazon

Save $300 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus at Amazon. It packs a 12.4-inch (2800 x 1752) Super AMOLED display up to 120Hz. The tablet's Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU with 8GB of RAM ensures snappy performance and seamless multitasking. With 128GB of microSD-expandable storage on board, you'll have ample room for apps and important files. Powering the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is a massive 10,090mAH battery with fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $329 $276 @ Amazon

Save $53 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8. If you're looking for a solid iPad alternative, this Samsung tablet is worth considering. It features a 10.5 inch ‎(1920 x 1200) TFT display, ‎2.0-GHz octa-core CPU, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of microSD-expandable storage.

Apple iPad 10: $449 $399 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the 10th generation10.9-inch Apple iPad. It features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power efficient than its predecesor. It sports an ultra-wide 12MP front camera for video calling and an updated 12MP back camera for capturing sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. For wired and wireless connectivity options, the 2022 iPad is equipped with a USB-C port and Wi-Fi 6.

Apple iPad Air 5: $599 $499 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the iPad Air 5. It packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Rounding out its specs are Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. For image capturing and video calls it has a 12MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP FaceTime Camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

Asus ROG Flow Z13: $1,299 $999 @ Amazon

Save $300 on the Asus ROG Flow Z13 gaming laptop tablet. It features a 13.4-inch (1920x1200) 120Hz display, Intel Core i5-12500H 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics, and 512GB SSD. Plus it ships with a free bundle detachable RGB keyboard.

Monitors

Monoprice Dark Matter 27" 240Hz Gaming Monitor: $299 $209 @ Amazon

Save $90 on the Monoprice Dark Matter 27-inch Gaming Monitor. It features a 27-inch (1920 x 1080) VA panel, 240Hz refresh rate and fast 1ms response time.

Dell 34-inch 1440p Curved Gaming Monitor: $499 $384 @ Amazon

Save $126 on the Dell S3422DWG 34-inch gaming monitor. This massive (3440 x 1440) 144Hz panel and 1ms MPRT/2ms (Gray-to-Gray) response time. Faster reaction times gives you an edge over the competition.

LG UltraGear 32" 1080p: $499 $299 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the LG UltraGear 32-inch gaming monitor (model 32GP750-B). It features a 32-inch (2560 x 1440) display, 165Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time. AMD FreeSync Premium, Dynamic Action Sync, and motion blur reduction provide buttery-smooth gameplay.

Acer Predator X28 4K: $599 $489 @ Amazon

Save $110 on the Acer Predator X28 4K gaming monitor. It features a 28-nch 4K (3840 x 2160) IPS widescreen panel with 144Hz and 1ms response time. AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-SYNC compatible, this monitor elevates gameplay to the next level of smooth

Alienware 38" WQHD+ Curved Monitor: $1,349 $979 @ Amazon

Save $280 ($370 off list) on the Alienware 38 Curved Gaming Monitor (AW3821DW) wit G-Sync. In our Alienware 38 AW3821DW review, we gave it a solid rating of 4 out of 5 stars for its bright, vivid ultra-wide 4K panel, high refresh rate and fast response time. It features a huge 37.5-inch WQHD+ (3840 x 1600) 144Hz Nano IPS panel with 2300R curvature, 1ms response, 450 nits of brightness and DisplayHDR 600 support. You may also get it directly from Dell for the same price via Dell's price match guarantee.

Phones

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G: $449 $374 @ Amazon

Save $75 on the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G with this unlocked phone deal from Amazon. The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G packs a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED 120Hz display, Exynos 1380 octa-core processor, 6GB of memory and 128GB of storage, expandable up to 1TB via a built-in microSD slot. Powering the phone is a long-lasting 5000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Unlocked: $1,199 $999 @ Amazon

Save $200 on the excellent Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. It features an S Pen, 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB RAM, Adreno 740 graphics and 256GB of storage. Its rear camera includes: 200MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP tele 3X optical zoom with 10MP tele 10X optical zoom and 100X space zoom. So if you want to take photos of the moon, this is the phone you.

OnePlus Nord N200 Unlocked: $199 $166 @ Amazon

Save $33 on the OnePlus Nord N200. This gorgeous, premium looking phone features a vivid 90Hz display and 5G support. It packs a 6.4-inch (2,400 x 1080) touch screen and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 480 CPU alongside 4GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs are 64GB of microSD-expandable storage, a rear triple camera array (13MP wide, 2MP macro, 2MP monochrome) and a 16MP front camera.

Motorola Moto G 5G: $399 $199 @ Amazon

Save $200 on the 2022 Motorola G 5G smartphone. This unlocked phone is compatible with all major carriers in the US. It's BYOD activation-ready for Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and prepaid carriers like Cricket Wireless, Metro by T-Mobile, Mint Mobile, Simple Mobile, Total Wireless, and others.

Motorola Edge 2022 Unlocked: $599 $349 @ Amazon

Save $250 on the 2022 Motorola Edge. It features a 6.6-inch (2400 x 1080) 144Hz OLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 1050 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. The Motorola also features a 50MP rear camera, 120-degree wide-angle camera and 32MP front-facing selfie camera so you can take photos of yourself living your best life.

Headphones

Sony WF-C500 Earbuds: $99 $79 @ Amazon

Save $20 on Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds. They offer solid battery life, Sony signature sound, and customization with Sony's free Headphones Connect app. In our Sony WF-C500 review, they earned a 4 out of 5-star rating for their dynamic, bass-forward sound and long battery life of 10 hours. We are also fond of their 360 Reality Audio and DSEE support and charging case design. I own these earbuds and although the lack active noise-cancellation, their silicone ear tips' tight seal helps isolate sound.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $199 @ Amazon

Save $50 on Apple AirPods Pro 2nd generation. The AirPods Pro 2 feature Apple's H2 chip for better noise-cancellation, 3D sound, and longer battery life. Personalized Spatial Audio which creates a unique profile based on the size and shape of your head and ears.

Beats Fit Pro w/ $25 Gift Card: $225 $199 @ Amazon

Get a free $25 Amazon gift card when you buy the Beats Fit Pro at Amazon. These true wireless earbuds feature Apple's H1 chip, active-noise cancellation, Spatial Audio, and built-in microphones With Siri, Bixby, and Google Assistant support. On a single charge, you'll get up to 6 hours of battery life and up to 24 hours with the included charging case. Beats Fit Pro work with Apple and Android devices.

Sony WH-1000XM5: $399 $348 @ Amazon

Save $50 on Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones. They feature industry leading noise-cancellation powered by Sony's own integrated processor V1 and HD noise-cancelling processor QN1. Precise voice pickup technology and advanced audio signal processing ensure crystal clear hands-free calls. Lightweight with soft fit leather headband and on-ear cushions, Sony WH-1000XM5 promise up to 30 hours of comfortable listening.

Apple AirPods Max: $549 $479 @ Amazon

Save $70 on the AirPods Max, Apple's chic over-ear wireless headphones. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other.

Smarwatches

Amazfit Bip U Pro Smartwatch: $69 $54 @ Amazon

Save $15 on the Amazfit Bip U Pro. This all-around fitness and activity tracker helps you stay on top of your health and wellness. It features 60+ sport modes, blood oxygen heart rate and sleep monitor, monitoring, and water resistance up to 50 meters. With Alexa built-in, you can set reminders, alarms, get weather updates and control smart home devices hands-free.

Apple Watch Series 8 41mm: $399 $329 @ Amazon

Save $70 on the Apple Watch Series 8 and get 3 free months of Apple Fitness+ (valued at $30). The Apple Watch Series 8 features a new temperature sensor, Crash Detection, and is more durable than ever. Following the Apple Watch Series 7, the Apple Watch Series 8 is the most advanced Apple smartwatch yet.

Apple Watch Series 8 Cellular 41mm: $499 $429 @ Amazon

Save $70 on Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular. The Apple Watch Series 8 features a new temperature sensor, Crash Detection, and is more durable than ever. Following the Apple Watch Series 7, the Apple Watch Series 8 is the most advanced Apple smartwatch yet.

Apple Watch Ultra 49mm: $799 $702 @ Amazon

Save $97 on the Apple Watch Ultra GPS/Cellular smartwatch. It features a rugged, titanium case with up to 36 hours on a single charge. Designed for the great outdoors, it features a Wayfinder display with a compass in the dial and Waypoint marking. It can be customized for mountain or trail and with night mode, allows for easy visibility in the dark.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: $449 $399 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Samsung's most advanced smartwatch to date, it has everything you need to crush your wellness goals and express your unique style. It features auto workout tracking, body compostion data, advanced sleep coaching, ehanced GPS and improved battery life.

Garmin fenix 6X Sapphire: $749 $389 @ Amazon

Save $360 on the Garmin fenix Sapphire multisport GPS watch. It features a 280 x 280 pixel-resolution display, wrist-based heart rate and Pulse Ox, advanced sleep monitoring and altitude acclimation. It also offers pacing guidance for advances training and includes over 2,000 preloaded ski maps. With a rated battery life up to 21 hours in Watch mode and up to 46 days in expedition GPS activity mode, the fenix 6X is reliable companion for all your adventures.

Gaming

WWE 2K23 Steam PC: $59 $44 @ Amazon

Save $15 on WWE 2K23 for PC. The latest installment to the popular 2K franchise brings tons of advancements and expanded game modes to the franchise. WWE Superstar John Cena poses in three different signature poses on the cover of each game edition in celebration of 20 years in the business.

Astro Gaming A50 Headset: $299 $278 @Amazon

Save 21 on the Astro A50 Gaming Headset with Base Station. It featuers Astro Audio V2 technology for clear and immersive audio for dialogue, music and in-game sound. Meanwhile, Dolby Audio delivers a cinematic, high-resolution gaming audio experience. It works with PC, Xbox Series X|S.

HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Mechanical Keyboard: $99 $79 @ Amazon

Save $20 on the Editor's Choice HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Mechanical keyboard. In our HyperX Alloy Origins 60 review, we praise its petite, unique design, comfortable key switches and dazzling RGB lighting. It packs everything a gamer could ever want in a keyboard and is perfectly portable design.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse: $49 $39 @ Amazon

Save $10 on the HyperX Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse. This lightweight 6-button mouse features a honey-comb design, Pixart 3335 optical sensor with customizable DPI settings of up to 16,000 DPI. That's just techy talk for this mouse is fast, precise, and has smooth tracking. Pick it up now for its lowest price yet. This is one of the best HyperX deals you can get.

Xbox Core Wireless Controller (Electric Volt): $64 $54 @ Amazon

Save $10 on the Xbox Wireless Controller in Electric Volt. It features triggers and bumpers and Hybrid D-pad. Button mapping and improved responsiveness of dynamic latency input elevate your gameplay. It works with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One.

Storage

Samsung Evo Select 256GB microSD: $39 $17 @ Amazon

Save 55% on the 256GB Samsung Evo Select microSD. It's the lowest price ever for this Samsung memory card. It has ultrafast transfer speeds up to 130MB/s and is suitable for recording 1080p and 4K video. It's great for expanding storage on laptops, tablets, smartphones, and Nintendo Switch.

Samsung 990 Pro SSD 2TB: $289 $169 @ Amazon

Save $120 on the PS5 compatible 2TB Samsung 990 Pro M.2 SSD. This is a worthy investment if you want to add lightning fast storage space your gaming PC or console. Its read/write speeds are 40%/55% faster than the Samsung 980 Pro at up to 7,450/6900 MB/s.

WD Black 4TB SN850X NVMe SSD: $699 $329 @ Amazon

Save 53% on the WD Black 4TB SN850X NVMe, its biggest discount yet! This internal SSD works with the PS5 and delivers top-end performance for more consistent gameplay. Shorten load times and eliminate throttling and lag for less with this Western Digital internal SSD.

Samsung Portable SSD T7 2TB: $139 $115 @ Amazon

Save $24 on the 2TB Samsung Portable SSD T7. It delivers read/write speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and 1,000 MB/s, respectively on devices with USB 3.2 support. You also get password protection and AES 256-bit hardware encryption for secure file sharing and storage. Samsung bundles it with USB type C to C and USB Type-C to A cables for hassle free connectivity. Snag it now for an all-time low pr

Seagate Storage Expansion Card: $219 $149 @ Amazon

Save $70 on the Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S. It adds 1TB of storage to your game drive without compromising graphics, latency and load times. If you're on the brink of maxing out your storage or want to prevent it, the Seagate Storage Expansion Card is a must.

TVs

Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K TV: $1,049 $799 @ Amazon

Save $300 on the 75-inch Amazon Fire Omni Series 4K TV with Dolby Vision. Experience vivid color and sharpness thanks to a 2160-pixel resolution panel, HDR 10, and Dolby Digital Plus. You can control the TV using Alexa voice commands to watch your favorite content on Netflix, Disney +, and Hulu.

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 55" 4K TV: $519 $379 @ Amazon

Save $140 on the 55-inch Amazon 4K Fire TV. Fire TV lets you access live, over-the-air TV, streaming channels, and your favorite apps on one home screen. It comes with an Alexa voice remote so you can press and ask Alexa to play a movie or show.

LG C2 42" OLED TV: $1,199 $899 @ Amazon

Save $303 on the best-selling 42-inch LG C2 4K OLED TV. Powered by an a9 Gen 5 CPU, LG's Dynamic Tone-mapping Pro Algorithm processes and enhances over 5,000 areas on the display. This results in more vivid, detailed imagery, in brighter and darker parts of the picture. It's equipped with 4 x HDMI 2.1 ports for connecting the latest game consoles and personal computers. Powered by webOS, the LG C2 makes it easy to stream your favorite movies and TV shows on Netflix, Hulu, Paramount+ and more.

Sony Bravia XR A80K 55" OLED TV: $1,799 $1,298 @ Amazon

Save $400 on the 55-inch Sony Bravia OLED TV with Dolby Vision HDR and Exluisve PS5 gaming features. Sony's Cognitive Processor XR produces natural colors and contrast in 4K resolution. Enjoy life-like images with immersive depth and fantastic brightness, whether you're watching movies, catching on your favorite TV series or gaming. Snag it now for an all-time low price. Amazon also offers the 77-inch Sony Bravia OLED for $2,798 ($401 off).

Sony X95K Series 65" 4K Mini-LED TV: $2,799 $1,798 @ Amazon

Save $1,000 on the 65-inch Sony X95K Series Bravia XR Mini-LED 4K TV. One of the best TVs you can get, it employs mini-LED technology to deliver excellent contrast, brightness, and uniformity. Sony’s intelligent Cognitive Processor XR delivers life-like picture quality with enhanced contrast with detailed blacks and natural colors.

WiFi Routers

Amazon eero 6+ Wi-Fi 6 Router: $139 $119 @ Amazon

Save $20 on the eero 6+. This home networking device provides whole-home Wi-Fi 6 coverage for up to 1,500 square feet. It has two 1.0G b Ethernet ports and supports Wi-Fi speeds up to a gigabit for up 75+ devices. Built-in Zigbee smart hub makes it easy to connect devices to your home network with Amazon Alexa.

eero 6+ Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System (3 Pack): $299 $254 @ Amazon

Save $45 on the Amazon eero 6+ Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router System. It provides Wi-Fi coverage for homes up to 45,00 square feet and supports up to 75+ connected devices. It Each router has two 1.0G b Ethernet ports and supports speeds up to a gigabit.

Asus ROG Rapture GT-AXE16000 Wi-Fi 6E Gaming Router: $699 $599 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the Asus ROG Rapture Wi-Fi 6E Gaming Router. It's the world's first quad-band ultra-fast WiFi 6E quad-band gaming rounter. It boosts speeds up to 16000 Mbps for higher performance, lower latency, and less interference for a better overall gaming experience.

Netgear Nighthawk Advanced Mesh WiFi System: $299 $171 @ Amazon

Save $128 on the Netgear Nighthawk Advanced Mesh WiFi system. With support for over 25 connected devices, it lets you simultaneously stream movies, games, and video calls at speeds up to 1.8Gbps. It works with existing and new WiFi 6 devices like iPhone 12, Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy S21.