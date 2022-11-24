Beats Solo 3 hit cheapest Black Friday deal price ever — now just $79

By Hilda Scott
published

Snag Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones for just $79

Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones are cheaper than ever thanks to epic Black Friday deals at Amazon. Right now the online retail giant offers the Beats Solo 3 for just $79 (opens in new tab). Normally priced at $199, that's a generous 60% off. This is the cheapest price we've ever seen the Beats Solo 3 sell for. 

As an alternative, you can get the Beats Studio 3 for an all-time low price of $149 (opens in new tab) ($200 off). These are just a sample of this year's Black Friday headphone deals

Despite their age, Beats Solo 3 are still among today's best wireless headphones. They deliver booming sound and up to 40-hours of battery life on a full charge. 

Though we didn't test these headphones, in our Beats Solo Pro review, we were impressed by their sound quality and noise-cancellation. We also liked how easy they were to pair and gave them an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. 

Beats Solo 3 headphones feature Apple's W1 chip for fast and easy Bluetooth connectivity with Apple devices. By design, Beats Solo 3 have an on-ear, iconic design and support Fast Fuel raid-charging. If you ever find yourself in a pinch, a 5-minute charge gives you 3 hours of battery life. 

If kicking bass, stylish design and long battery life are important to you, the Beats Solo 3 won't disappoint.

Black Friday 2022 is bringing about the best headphone deals of the year. Visit our Black Friday headphone deals hub for the top discounts so far. 

Amazon is also taking $200 off the Beats Studio 3 for Black Friday. These over-ear headphones feature Apple’s W1 chip for seamless iOS pairing and up to 22 hours of playback. Soft ear cushions provide a comfortable seal so you can experience the deep soundstage. 

