Asus ZenBook 14 dips to $759 in Cyber Monday deal

The Asus ZenBook 14 ultra-slim laptop tackles anything task you throw its way. Currently, this capable machine is more than a hundred dollars off in a Cyber Monday deal.
For a limited time, you can get the Asus ZenBook 14 for $759 at Newegg. Normally, this laptop would set you back $900, so that's $140 in savings. It's the lowest price we've seen for this configuration and one of the best Cyber Monday deals we've seen so far.
Asus ZenBook 14 Ultra Slim: was $899 now $759 @ Newegg
The Asus ZenBook 14 ultra-slim (UX431FL) is a solid laptop thanks to its crisp speakers, colorful display and good performance. It also packs NVIDIA's GeForce MX250 GPU, which makes it suitable for light gaming.
The Asus ZenBook 14 is a great laptop if you're looking for a portable that does it all.
It features a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display,1.8-GHz Core i7-10510U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. It also packs NVIDIA's GeForce MX250 GPU, which makes it suitable for light gaming.
In our Asus ZenBook 14 review, we found its colorful display and crisp speakers impressive. We gave it a 3.5 out of 5-star rating for its overall solid Core i5 performance. The laptop in this deal has a Core i7 chip which is perfect for handling YouTube video streaming, editing, writing, and emailing.
As for design, the Asus ZenBook 14’s spun-metal chassis has a shiny silver finish that's smooth to the touch. Opening the lid reveals the same silver finish across the palm rest and keyboard deck.
At 12.7 x 8.3 x 0.6 inches and 3.3 pounds, the ZenBook 14 is slightly heavier than the Lenovo Yoga C940 (2.6 x 8.5 x 0.6-inches, 3 pounds) and the HP Envy x360 13 (12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7-inches, 2.9 pounds).
For connectivity, the ZenBook 14 equips you with one USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port, a USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A port, USB 2.0 Type-A port, and an HDMI port. You also get a DC-Jack, SD card slot, and audio jack. If you require more ports, we recommend a docking station or best USB Type-C hub.
This Cyber Monday deal from Newegg ends November 11.
