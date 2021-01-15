Act fast! Save $130 on Asus TUF Gaming laptop with GTX 1650 graphics

As you’ve probably already seen at CES 2021 , a lot of gaming laptops have made the next-gen jump to GeForce RTX 30-series graphics. Asus has also made the leap.

But while that happens, you best believe that current models with enough power for some seriously good portable gaming action are getting a price cut — including this TUF gaming rig with 9th Gen Intel Core i7 and GeForce GTX 1650 graphics for just $769.99.

Asus TUF Gaming FX505GT laptop: was $899.99, now $769.99 @ Amazon

This model of Asus’ incredibly popular line of TUF gaming laptops comes packed with a 15.6-inch FHD screen with 144Hz refresh rate, 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H, GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB PCIe SSD. View Deal

For that money, you’re getting a seriously stacked spec list, which while isn’t the best gaming laptop out there (check out our list of those), certainly offers some of the best bang for your buck at this price point.

Open the surprisingly svelte (14.2 x 10.3 x 1 inches) and light (4.9 pounds) chassis for a gaming setup, to find the 15.6-inch IPS display with 1080p resolution and a buttery smooth 144Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, keeping things moving at a speedy pace for even the more graphically intense moments, you’ll find a 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H six-core CPU, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB GDDR6, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB PCIe SSD.

And of course, as is essential for any gaming laptop, you’ve got all the I/O you need with 3x USB-A ports (two of which are USB 3.1), 3.5mm headphone jack, HDMI port and gigabit ethernet.