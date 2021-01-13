Asus ROG announces innovative next-gen Ryzen CPU gaming laptops at CES 2021

The CES 2021 Asus ROG For Those Who Dare virtual launch event Tuesday, unveiled the laptop brand's next-gen gaming innovations. Asus announced an exciting new lineup of next-gen AMD Ryzen laptops — the ROG Flow X13, the dual-screen ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE, and the ROG Strix Scar 17.

Additionally, Asus unwrapped an assortment of gaming peripherals — the 32-inch ROG Swift PG32UQ 4K 144 Hz gaming monitor, ROG Claymore II gaming keyboard, and ROG Gladius III Wireless gaming mouse.

Asus ROG Flow X13

The highlight of the PC maker's 2021 roster is the ROG Flow X13, the brand's first 2-in-1 gaming-specific laptop. This 13-inch ultraportable notebook packs up to an AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS CPU and Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1650 GPU.

The ROG Flow X13's 360-degree flip design lets you easily convert to stand, tent, tablet, or laptop mode as needed. Moreover, it's available in (1920 x 1200) and 4K display options with touch and stylus support. It comes bundles with the innovative ROG XG Mobile Docking Station with onboard RTX 3080.

Thanks to its energy-efficient CPU hardware, the Flow X13 can provide up to 10 hours of gaming on a full charge. And if you're in a pinch for power, its USB-C PD charger replenishes the battery to 60% in just 39 minutes.

The Asus ROG Flow X13 is now available for pre-order in North America at the Asus US Store for $2,999.99. That's $200 off its $3,200 normal price as incentive for early buyers.

Asus Zephyrus Duo 15 SE

The Editor's Choice Asus Zephyrus Duo 15 gets a refresh with the 2021 Zephyrus Duo 15 SE. This new variant boasts up to an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU, GeForce RTX 3080 graphics. Display-wise, you can opt for a 120Hz 4K panel or 300Hz 1080p display with a 3 millisecond response time.

Like its predecessor, it features the innovative ROG ScreenPad Plus to give owners the advantage of a secondary screen for gaming and productivity. When the laptop display is opened, the ScreenPad raises a few degrees for a comfortable viewing angle. This extra screen comes in handy for browsing the internet, reading emails, messaging, and Twitch streaming or recording gameplay.

You can now pre-order the new Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE for $2,899.99 at the Asus US Store for $2,899.99 USD.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 17

As per our previous report, the next-gen Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 gaming laptop brings new design, audio, and performance enhancements. It packs up to an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU with up to 64GB of RAM, up to Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080 graphics and up to a 1TB Dual SSD.

For competitive gaming and typing comfort, the 2021 ROG Strix Scar 17 sports a new optical-mechanical keyboard and a larger trackpad. It also houses a larger 90 Wh battery for up to 12 hours of playtime on full charge. Meanwhile, USB Type-C fast charging support delivers up to a 50% charge in 30 minutes.

Asus ROG gaming peripherals

Asus ROG Swift PG32UQ

The Asus ROG Swift PG32UQ owns bragging rights as the world’s first 32-inch HDMI 2.1 gaming monitor. It works with the latest gaming consoles and features a 144 Hz IPS panel, 1ms response time, and a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports.

This gaming monitor supports 4K visuals at up to 120Hz and employs Display Stream Compression (DSC) technology. This means you can transport high speed ultra-high definition video streams across an interface without losing visual quality.

Asus ROG Claymore II

Another innovative feat for Asus, the ROG Claymore II is the first mechanical RGB gaming keyboard equipped with ROG RX Blue Optical Mechanical Switches.

With its hollow-square stem design and embedded RGB LEDs, this keyboard allows for all-around per-key lighting. Gamers will benefit from its unique switch design which provides near-zero debounce delay for reliable key presses.

Its magnetic wrist rest and a detachable numpad that can be attached to either side to fit individual player styles and setups. Four media control keys on the numpad that can be customized for productivity shortcuts or macro commands.

Pricing is unknown at this time, however, the ROG Claymore II will be available starting from Q2 2021 in the U.S. and Canada.

Asus ROG Gladius III Wireless

Ergonomic in design, the Asus ROG Gladius III Wireless 19,000 dpi gaming mouse supports wired, wireless 2.4 GHz RF, and Bluetooth modes. Its unique Push-Fit Switch Socket II supports traditional 3-pin mechanical and 5-pin Omron optical micro switches for maximum personalization. What's more, worn-out switches can be replaced to prolong the lifespan of the mouse. Also available in a wired version and with zero-click latency and a while the flexible, low-drag ROG Paracord cable, the Gladius III ensures accuracy and smooth gliding across the mousepad.

Although pricing remains a mystery, the Asus ROG Gladius III Wireless will be available starting from Q2 2021 in the U.S. and Canada.