Asus TUF Gaming F17 with RTX 30 series GPU sees $200 price cut

The 2021 Asus TUF Gaming F17 is one of the more affordable RTX 30 series gaming laptops around. If you're looking for a powerful 17-inch laptop for under $800, here's a solid deal for you.

Currently, Best Buy offers the Asus TUF Gaming F17 Laptop for just $799. That's $200 off its normal retail price of $999. It's this TUF Gaming F17's lowest price ever and one of the best gaming cheap laptop deals out there.

Asus TUF Gaming 17 deal

Asus TUF Gaming F17 w/ RTX 3050 Ti GPU: was $999 now $799 Best Buy

Now $200 off, the Asus TUF Gaming F17 is a solid gaming machine. The laptop in this deal packs a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.5-GHz Intel Core i5-11260H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU does all the heavy graphics lifting. View Deal

The 2021 Asus TUF Gaming F17 is one of the least expensive gaming laptops money can buy. This model features a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.5-GHz Intel Core i5-11260H hexa-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU does all the heavy graphics lifting.

In our Asus TUF Gaming F17 review , we praised its strong performance and graphics as well as its comfortable keyboard. We also liked its battery life which endured 7 hours and 41 minutes on our Laptop Mag battery test of constant web surfing over Wi-Fi at a brightness of 150 nits.

Our Asus TUF Gaming F17 review unit had a Ryzen 7 4800H CPU and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU. It performed well in real-world and overall performance tests, surpassing the category average for gaming laptops. You can expect the laptop in this deal to be on par with the power of Intel's 11th Gen Intel CPU and GeForce RTX 30 series graphics.

With a weight of 5.7 pounds 1.0 inches thin, the Asus TUF Gaming F17 is more portable than its 17-inch competitors. It's lighter than the Razer Blade Pro 17 (6.1 pounds, 0.8 inches thin) and MSI GE76 Raider UH10 (6.4 pounds, 1.1 inches thin). It's slightly heavier than the Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (5.5 pounds, 0.8 inches thin).

At $200 off, the Asus TUF F17 Gaming is a solid buy if you want premium RTX 30 graphics without the premium price. Laptop deals this rare are only as good as stock permits, so don't hesitate too long.