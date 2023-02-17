Asus ROG Strix Scar RTX 3080 laptop drops $550 in epic Presidents' Day deal

For Presidents' Day, the Asus ROG Strix Scar RTX 3080 laptop is getting a huge discount. Although it's been dethroned by the RTX 4090 Asus ROG Strix Scar, it's still one of the best gaming laptops to buy.

Currently, you can get the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 for $1,649 (opens in new tab) at Newegg. Typically, you'd expect to pony up $2,199 for this machine, so that's $550 in savings. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this Asus laptop. By comparison, it's now $1,250 cheaper than the new Asus ROG Strix Scar 16 with RTX 4080 GPU (opens in new tab).

It's also one of the best Presidents' Day gaming laptop deals we've spotted.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 RTX 3080: $2,199 $1,649 @ Newegg (opens in new tab)

Asus manufactures some of the industry's best gaming laptops and the ROG Strix Scar is one example. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 300Hz display, 3.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080 GPU. Rounding out its hardware specs is a fast 1TB SSD for storage.

Although we didn't test this AMD model, we reviewed the Intel-powered Asus ROG Strix Scar with RTX 30 Series graphics. We gave it our Editor's Choice Award for its class-leading performance, crisp, immersive display and excellent keyboard. Its battery lasted over 6 hours on our Laptop Mag Battery Test. That's pretty impressive for a gaming laptop.

Our review unit had a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU with RTX 3070 Ti GPU. It effortlessly breezed through 4K video editing without a hiccup. Even with 55 Google Chrome tabs some playing YouTube videos and one streaming on Display Plus, the ROG Strix Scar keep chugging along. We expect the laptop in this deal to be on par performance-wise thanks to its powerful Ryzen 9 CPU and RTX 3080 GPU hardware.

Now $550 off, the Asus ROG Strix Scar Strix leans toward the more affordable range. It's a solid choice if you're looking for a cheaper RTX 40 Series laptop alternative for intense gaming and video editing.