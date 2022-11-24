Asus gaming laptop with RTX 3060 is 21% off in Black Friday deal

Black Friday deals are here and we're ready to help you save. The Asus TUF Dash 15 is a moderately powerful gaming laptop seeing a pretty decent discount. If you're okay without the strongest GPU as long as you can save money, you can get the Asus TUF Dash 15 for $1030 at Amazon (opens in new tab).

This means you're saving $270 off of its base price, which is a pretty good deal for a laptop packed with an RTX 3060 GPU. It means you should be able to play most AAA games at moderate graphics with decent framerate.

Black Friday 2022 falls on Nov. 25

The Asus TUF Dash 15 is currently $270 off in this Black Friday Deal, packed with an Intel i7-12650H processor, GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 512GB of SSD storage space, 16GB of RAM. This is a solid mid-tier laptop with enough power to play whatever you might need it to, although you'll probably have to bump the graphics down sometimes for it to keep up.

We anticipate you'll be able to play a lot of modern gaming's best with this thing, and if you're someone who is mostly looking to focus on indie titles, the Asus TUF Dash 15 will be able to handle them with ease.