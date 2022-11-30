Astro Gaming A50 headset with base is still $50 off in extended Cyber Monday deal

Gamers and gift-givers, rejoice! Astro Gaming Cyber Monday deals are still live. For instance, the Astro A50 Wireless Headset with Base Station is down to $249 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. Normally, it costs $299, so that's $50 in savings.

If you're on a smaller budget, you can get theAstro Gaming A10 Wired Headset (opens in new tab) for just $19 ($40 off) at Adorama. These are two of the best gaming deals still available from Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend.

(opens in new tab) Astro Gaming A50 Headset: $299 $249 @Amazon (opens in new tab)

Astro Audio V2 provides clear and immersive audio for dialogue, music and in-game sound. Meanwhile, Dolby Audio delivers a cinematic, high-resolution gaming audio experience. It works with PC, Xbox Series X|S.

The Astro Gaming A50 wireless headset makes a great addition to your gaming gear and a gift for gamers. It offers 40mm drivers for premium acoustics, up to 15 hours of battery life alongside comfort and durability.

Although we didn't test it ourselves, Astro A50 reviews from verified buyers rate it 4 out of 5 stars. Satisfied customers praise the A50's comfortable fit and amazing sound. Others praise the headset's crystal clear microphone and build quality.

If you really want to wow that gamer you know or treat yourself for the holidays, the Astro Gaming A50 wireless headset is a wise choice.

