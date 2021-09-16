Apple's 9th gen iPad gets first discount — falls to $299

Apple's 10.2 inch 9th gen iPad is now available for pre-order at several retailers. Joining today's plethora of tablet deals — the latest iPad gets its first discount.

Right now, you can pre-order the new 2021 Apple iPad for $299 from Walmart. That's $30 off its normal cost of $329 and of course the lowest price we've ever seen for this just announced iPad.

As far as iPad deals go, this is one of the best out there.

iPad deal

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329 now $299 @ Walmart

Pre-order the new Apple iPad 10.2 inch tablet from Walmart to save $30. This 9th generation refresh has a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

Apple's 9th generation iPad boasts 20% faster performance than its predecessor. It packs s 10.2-inch Retina display, A13 Bionic chip and 64GB of storage. Integrated into its design are stereo speakers, an 8MP wide angle rear camera and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera.

Useful features like Touch ID and Apple Pay offer peace of mind and fast, easy payments.

Powered by the latest iPadOS 15, the 9th generation has a redesigned user interface. There are new home screen widgets, and new keyboard shortcut and multitasking menus. You also get a new App Library, Quick Note app and Auto Translate speech detection.

"The new iPad delivers advanced capabilities, versatility, and simplicity at an incredible value," Apple senior vice president of worldwide marketing, Greg Joswiak said in a statement Tuesday.

While it's slated for a September 24 release date, 9th generation iPad pre-orders are expected to ship by September 29 as per Walmart.