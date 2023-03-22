Apple's 2nd gen AirPods just dropped to $89, lowest price of the year

Apple's AirPods 2 earbuds are on sale for an incredibly low price. So if you want to gear up for spring, here's your chance to nab them for less.

For a limited time, you can get the AirPods 2nd Gen with Charging Case for just $89 at Verizon. Normally, they cost $159, so that's $70 in savings and just $10 shy of their lowest price ever.

This is one of the best AirPods deals you can get right now.

Save $70 on the Apple AirPods 2nd gen AirPods with Charging Case. The wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Get up to 24 hours total listening time with the included charging case.

While we typically don't recommend products over 2-years old, the AirPods 2 are among the best wireless earbuds around. The AirPods 2 buds are comfortable to wear, sound good, and offer twice the talk time of the original AirPods. They're powered by Apple's H1 chip, the same one found in the AirPods Pro. This makes for fast and convenient Bluetooth pairing, especially to iPhones.

While we didn't test these previous-gen buds, in our AirPods 3 review, we loved their extremely comfortable design and great sound. We also loved its excellent battery life and gave the AirPods 3 and our Editor's Choice Award. We expect the AirPods 2 to be on par as customer reviews at Verizon average 4.3 out of 5-stars.

So if you want to gear up for spring with some new headphones, the AirPods 2 are a wise choice. This AirPods deal is only as good as stock permits, so be sure to scoop them up while you still can.