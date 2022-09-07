Apple Watch Series 8 revealed: Features heat up with new temperature sensor

Apple Watch Series 8 was unveiled today at the company's "Far out" event. The latest hardware adds a new gyroscope for enhanced fall detection and it will even detect if you were in a car accident and notify the authorities.

The new temperature sensor dominated a large section of Apple's time discussing the new wearable with a focus on its applications for women's health. While skin temperature tracking can be relevant health data for anyone, it is particularly valuable for women tracking their ovulation cycle. Apple introduced menstruation tracking a couple of years ago, but this will augment the data for that feature in the Health app.

Apple Watch Series 8 will still offer 18 hours of battery life and Apple is still calling that "All-day battery life," which doesn't quite line up to me, but if you've owned any recent Apple Watch it should be no better and no worse. What is getting better is the low power mode, which Apple claims will double your battery life to 36 hours by disabling the always-on display and automatic workout tracking. If you have an older Apple Watch (back to the Apple Watch Series 4), you'll also be getting this feature as part of watchOS 9.

The rumored redesign has once again failed to arrive, the Apple Watch Series 8 looks identical to the Series 7. The aluminum model is available in four colors: midnight, silver, starlight, and red. Opting for the stainless steel Series 8 limits you to silver, gold, and graphite.

Pricing for the Apple Watch Series 8 will once again start at $399 for the Wi-Fi-only model and $499 for the cellular model, which now features International roaming support. Apple Watch Series 8 is available starting today and will be shipping and in stores on September 16.