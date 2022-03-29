Apple Watch Series 7 suffers fast-charging issues due to update — here's a fix

Apple rolled out watchOS 8.5 on March 14 with a host of eye-catching features, including improvements to heart-rhythm detection and enhancements to Apple's $10-per-month Fitness+ subscription. While watchOS 8.5 served up some cool perks, it also brought a troublesome bug.

Two weeks after the release of watchOS 8's fifth major software update, reports of fast-charging issues skyrocketed, according to 9to5Mac. Apple Watch Series Series 7 users flooded Apple and Reddit forums to seek a resolution for the problem.

Apple Watch Series 7 users bemoan fast-charging issues

The Watch Series 7 battery level can reach 80% in about 45 minutes while using a USB cable with a power delivery of 5W (or better). However, after the watchOS 8.5 update, Watch Series 7 users noticed a significant slowdown; the wearable takes about 15 to 20 minutes for a 5% increase in battery life.

"My series 7 took around 15min for 5% of loading (63% -> 68%). Original charging cable and brick. Was way faster before I updated to watchos8.5," a Reddit user with the moniker "Lanbrueck" said. Concurring with Lanbruek, Reddit user BuckHornJon said, "Confirmed, charging this morning, 20% —> 25% has taken 20 min."

According to the comments on Reddit and Apple's support forum, the issue affects the Watch Series 7 using Apple's own USB-C Magnetic Fast Charging Cable or a third-party accessory like the Belkin Boost Charge Pro (wireless charging pad).



Belkin Boost Charge Pro 3-in-1 Charging Pad with MagSafe (Image credit: Belkin)

Fortunately, there is a workaround solution — as long as you have other Apple devices lying around that are capable of power delivery.

How to fix the watchOS 8.5 fast-charging issue on Apple Watch Series 7

As spotted by iMore, a user stated that fast charging only works while the Watch Series 7 is plugged into another device, such as the 12.9-inch iPad Pro or 14-inch MacBook Pro.

Apple hasn't addressed this watchOS 8.5 bug yet, but it's only a matter of time before the Cupertino-based tech giant caves under the pressure of the mounting complaints.