Apple Watch SE 2 deal knocks $10 off — includes Beats Studio Buds bonus

By Hilda Scott
published

Save $10 on Apple Watch SE 2, pair with Beats Buds for more savings

Apple Watch SE 2nd generation
(Image credit: Apple )

The first Apple Watch SE 2 deal knocks $10 off and includes a Beats Studio Buds bonus discount. 

Amazon is now selling the Apple Watch SE 2 44mm Smartwatch for $269 (opens in new tab). It normally costs $279, so that's $10 off and the lowest price available. Plus, save 20% on Beats Studio Buds with your purchase (add to cart to see discount). 

We've been tracking Apple deals all season and this is one the best we've seen. 

Apple Watch SE 2 44mm: $279 $269 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $10 when you buy the 44mm Apple Watch SE 2nd generation smartwatch at Amazon. The 2nd generation Apple Watch SE is 20% faster than the previous model and features fall Detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health of fitness with daily activity tracking and an Enhanced Workout app. Plus, save 20% on Beats Studio Buds with your purchase. This deal ends September 24. 

Apple's 2nd generation Apple Watch SE runs on the same S8 chip as the Watch Series 8. Besides offering up to 20% faster performance than its predecessor, it features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection.

The Apple Watch SE 2 retains the same 50-meter water resistance, built-in compass, and an always-on altimeter as the 1st generation model. 

With Apple device connectivity and the ability to unlock a MacBook, the Apple Watch SE 2 is the best smartwatch for Apple users. Whether you're upgrading your Apple gear or gifting someone special, the Apple Watch SE 2 is a solid choice. 

This deal ends September 24. 

Hilda Scott

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.  