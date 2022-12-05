Apple latest iPad returns to lowest price ever just in time for the holidays

Apple's latest iPad returns to its lowest price ever this holiday shopping season. If you want to gift someone special or yourself with a shiny new tablet, here's a deal for you.

Amazon currently offers the new 10th generation Apple iPad for $399 (opens in new tab). Normally $449, this iPad is now $50 off and at its cheapest price yet. This is one of the best iPad deals out there right now.

Amazon also offers the new iPad 10 with cellular support for $549 (opens in new tab) ($50 off).

Now $50 off, Apple's latest iPad is at its lowest price yet. It features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power efficient than its predecesor. It sports an ultra-wide 12MP front camera for video calling and an updated 12MP back camera for capturing sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. For wired and wireless connectivity options, the 2022 iPad is equipped with a USB-C port and Wi-Fi 6.

The latest Apple iPad is the brand's most advanced entry-level tablet release yet. It packs Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power efficient than the previous-gen iPad.

Other notable upgrades the 10th Gen iPad offers are an ultra-wide 12MP front camera for video calls and 12MP back camera for taking sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. For your connectivity needs, the 2022 iPad is equipped with a USB-C port and Wi-Fi 6.

Although we didn't get our hands on it for testing, 10 generation iPad reviews at Amazon average 4.6 out of 5 stars. The tablet's vibrant display, fast touch response and lag-free performance have won people over. One satisfied owner who was sitting on the 1st gen iPad says it's a worthy upgrade.

So if you intend to buy a new tablet in the near future, you can't go wrong with Apple's latest iPad.