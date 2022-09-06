Anker's new Nano 3 USB-C charger is exactly what iPhones need

Charging your iPhone can be slow, and Apple's 20W USB-C Power Adapter doesn't help with those charging speeds. That's where Anker's newly launched Nano 3 30W charger comes in, and it claims to power select iPhones up to 50% in as little as 30 minutes.



Also known as the Anker 511 Charger (opens in new tab), the charger fits 30W power into a compact form factor that's just 1.12 inches thick. For those constantly on the move and who need a portable charger to power their devices (like me), this charger could be for you.



Thanks to its 30W output, Anker states it can charge select iPhone models, like the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, up to 50% in half an hour. That's great for iPhone owners, but it can also juice up an iPad Air to 50% in 45 minutes, and power up practically anything with a USB-C port. Oh, and for Samsung Galaxy owners, it also supports Samsung Super Fast Charging (25W).



To keep your devices protected, the charger also comes with Anker's own ActiveShield 2.0 tech, which offers heat protection to safeguard connected devices by intelligently monitoring temperature and adjusting power output.



The 511 Charger is now available in the US and the UK, with US prices starting at $22.99 and UK prices at £22.99 (opens in new tab). Plus, the US version has the added bonus of being a foldable plug. And in better news, you can pick one up with a 10% discount, with the deal going on until September 19.

(opens in new tab) Anker Nano 3 USB-C Charger (US): was $22.99 now $20.70 @ Anker (opens in new tab)

The Anker 511 Charger (Nano 3, 30W) is 10% off for a limited time, meaning you can nab this compact yet handy charger for just over $20. Plus, the US model has the added benefit of being able to fold the pins, making it easier to travel around with.



(opens in new tab) Anker Nano 3 USB-C Charger (UK): was £24.99 now £20.69 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Anker Nano 3 comes packed with 30W power in a compact, 1.12 inches thick form factor. From smartphones to laptops, this charger is able to charge anything with a USB-C port.

We haven't tested the Anker Nano 3, but the brand is well-known for its reliable list of accessories, from chargers and USB-C cables to USB-C hubs.



Anker also launched industry-first bio-based USB-C charging cables, including a USB-C to Lightning cable and USB-C to USB-C cables. Plus, they're just as strong as their plastic predecessors and able to withstand up to 20,000 bends.



Each model is available in two sizes (3ft/6ft) and comes in a selection of colors. Plus, these are also getting a 10% discount until September 19.

(opens in new tab) Anker 541 USB-C to Lightning: available from £15.99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Apple-certified USB-C to Lightning cable is all about sustainability. Expect fast charging with MFi chips to enable a 30W charging speed — enough to charge an iPhone 13 up to 50% in just 30 minutes.