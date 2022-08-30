Amazon takes up to 61% off SSDs and memory cards — today only

Back to school sales continue this week with early Labor Day deals online. If you want to expand your laptop, tablet, phone or game console storage for less, here's a sale for you. Today, Amazon takes up to 61% off SanDisk Western Digital SSDs and memory card storage (opens in new tab).

During the sale, you can get the 1TB SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD for $160 (opens in new tab). It typically costs $309, so that's $149 savings and just about 50% off. This is the lowest price ever for this SanDisk SSD and one back to school deal you don't want to miss.

(opens in new tab) SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD 1TB: $309 $160 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $149 on the 1TB SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD. Built rugged, it's IP55 water-and-dust resistant, which makes it perfect for day-to-day use. Suitable for transferring large photo and video files, it delivers high read/write speeds of up to 2,000MB/s and has 256-bit AES encryption. Grab it today for an all-time low price.

SanDisk's Extreme Pro Portable SSD is the best USB Type-C accessory for moving large files. The SSD in this deal features 1TB of storage with read and write speeds of up to 2,000MB/s.

Although we didn't test it, SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD reviews average 4.8 out of 5-stars. Satisfied Amazon customers praise its fast file transfers speeds and lightweight, durable design.

Shockproof, IP55 rated water-and-dust resistant with 256-bit AES encryption, the SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD is rugged and secure. That means you can carry it with you everywhere you go with peace of mind knowing that your files are always safe. For broad compatibility, it ships with USB Type-C and USB Type-A cables for Windows and Mac machines.

The SanDisk Extreme Pro is a solid buy if you're looking for a high capacity Portable SSD.

Looking for alternative storage solutions? See more top deals from Amazon's one-day sale below.

More storage deals

(opens in new tab) WD My Passport 500GB SSD: $119 $79 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now $40 off, the WD My Passport 500GB SSD lets you carry and access your files anywhere. It delivers read speeds of up to 1,050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1,000MB/s. Sporting a bold metal design, the My Passport is shock and vibration resistant, withstanding drops from up to 6.5ft. This SSD works with Windows and MacOS laptops. USB 3.2 Gen-2 ready, it comes with a USB-C cable and a USB-A adaptor for broad compatibility.

(opens in new tab) WD Black P40 2TB Game Drive SSD: $329 $263 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $66 on the Western Digital Black 2TB Game Drive. This high performance SSD delivers fast transfer speeds ath the rate of up to 2000MB/s. It works with laptops, PS5, PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One gaming consoles.

(opens in new tab) SanDisk Ultra Plus 256GB microSD: $47 $21 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $21 on the SanDisk Ultra Plus 256GB MicroSD which delivers up to 120MB/sec read speeds for quick file access. It's suitable for use with laptops, tablets and Nintendo Switch. The SanDisk Ultra's rugged design resists damage due to shock, water, X-rays, and temperature.

(opens in new tab) SanDisk Ultra 512GB microSD: $99 $46 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $53 on the SanDisk Ultra 512GB microSD. This memory card delivers up to 120MB/sec read speeds for quick file access. It's suitable for use with laptops, tablets and Nintendo Switch. The SanDisk Ultra's rugged design resists damage due to shock, water, X-rays, and temperature.