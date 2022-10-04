Amazon Prime Day October MacBook deals 2022

Amazon Prime Day October MacBook deals are expected during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. If you're due for a new laptop, it's a great time to buy a MacBook. And following the arrival of the new MacBook Air M2 and MacBook Pro M2, MacBook M1 notebooks are getting notable price cuts.

Just like July's Prime Day sale, we expect next week's Prime Early Access Sale to offer Black Friday-like discounts on MacBooks. So if you were hoping for a price break on one of Apple's stylish laptops, Amazon's October Prime Day is your best bet until Black Friday.

If you can't afford to wait, there are plenty of MacBook deals available right now. From the MacBook Air M1 to the MacBook Pro, browse today's best MacBook deals ahead of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale below.

Amazon's first ever Prime Early Access Sale (opens in new tab) starts Oct. 11 at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT and runs through Oct. 12. Bookmark our Amazon Prime Early Access Sale hub for the best deals on mobile tech.

Today's best MacBook deals

Prime Day October MacBook deals

(opens in new tab) Appple MacBook Air M1: $999 $849 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $150 the on Apple M1 MacBook Air. In our MacBook Air with M1 review (opens in new tab), we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award. We praised its breathtaking performance and slim, unibody design. We also loved its long battery which endured 14 hours and 41 minutes during testing. Besides Apple's latest 8-core processor, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air M2: $1,199 $1,049 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $150 on the M2 Apple MacBook Air at Amazon. It features an M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID. As an alternative, you can get Apple's previous-gen M1 MacBook Air for $849 (opens in new tab) ($100 off).

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Pro 14 M1: $1,999 $1,599 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon currently takes $400 off the 512GB model Apple MacBook Pro 14. It features a 14.2-inch mini-LED backlit display and delivers up to 14 hours of battery life. The laptop is powered by Apple's M1 Pro 8-core chip coupled with 16GB of RAM and employs a 14-core GPU for graphics. In our M1 MacBook Pro 14 (opens in new tab) review, its elegant design, excellent performance, and stellar battery life earned it a 4 out of 5 star rating. It's the Editor's Choice best laptop for power-users.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Pro 16 M1: $2,499 $2,099 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $400 on the 16-inch MacBook Pro M1. This 16-inch laptop is powered by Apple's M1 Pro 10-core chip coupled with 16GB of RAM and employs a 16-core GPU for graphics. Like the 14-inch M1 MacBook Pro, it boasts elegant design, excellent performance, and stellar battery life.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Pro M2: $1,29 9 $1,1227 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $72 on the latest Apple M2 MacBook Pro. It packs a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, M2 8-core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID are also on board.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Pro M1: $1,999 $1,916 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon currently takes $83 off the 512GB model MacBook Pro 14. It features a 14.2-inch mini-LED backlit display and delivers up to 14 hours of battery life. The laptop is powered by Apple's M1 Pro 8-core chip coupled with 16GB of RAM and employs a 14-core GPU for graphics. In our M1 MacBook Pro 14 (opens in new tab) review, its elegant design, excellent performance, and stellar battery life earned it a 4 out of 5 star rating. It's the Editor's Choice best laptop for power-users.

What is Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale?

October's Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is the online retailer's holiday season kick-off event. The 48-hour sale is scheduled to run on Oct.11-12 and is expect to offer sitewide deals on products from every category.

Prime Early Access shoppers can expect to see steep discounts on select electronics including laptops, tablets, PC accessories, audio wearables, games and gaming gear. Amazon's October sale will shine the spotlight on Prime Early Access deals and Prime Exclusive deals.

When is Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale?

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale starts Oct. 11 at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT. Similar to Amazon's July Prime Day 2022 sale, the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale offers two days of deals.

Join Amazon Prime (opens in new tab) to shop today's Prime Early Access deals as well as offers during Amazon's fall sale. As a courtesy, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial. There's no risk and you can cancel any time.