Amazon Luna now available on more Android devices — see if your phone is compatible

The next big cloud gaming service contender, Amazon Luna, may still be in early access, but now it's letting more gamers try out its streaming service by expanding Android device compatibility.



Right now, early access to Amazon Luna is only available for those in the US, as well as being available on PCs, Macs, Amazon Fire TV and iOS devices. Last year, the streaming service was made available on a limited number of Android devices, which needed to run Android 9 or higher and was only available through the Chrome browser.



Now, Amazon is adding to that collection, including the Google Pixel 3, 3XL, 3a, 3a XL, along with the Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ and Note 9.

This adds to a list of more recent Android devices, including the Google Pixel 4XL, 4a, 4a (5G), 5; Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, Note 10, Note 10+; Samsung Galaxy S20 (5G), S20+ (5G), S20 Ultra (5G), Samsung Galaxy Note 20; and OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7 Pro (5G), 8, 8 Pro, Nord; OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro, 7T Pro (5G).



Since Amazon Luna is running through Chrome browsers, we're not sure why the game streaming service is only limited to a select few Android devices. Clearly, Amazon Luna is building this list, and we're sure to see it come out to more platforms once it officially rolls out sometime in 2021.



Right now, Amazon Luna has a strong list of AAA titles and indies, including Control, Sonic Mania, Grid, Metro Exodus, Yooka-Laylee, and more. Thinking of getting a sneak peek? For $5.99, you get the Luna+ channel. For $14.99, you’ll also get the Ubisoft channel of games, too.



We deemed Amazon Luna a true contender for best game streaming service, meaning Google Stadia may want to watch out once it officially releases.