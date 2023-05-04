Amazon Kindle Scribe hits new price low, get it in time for Mother's Day

Amazon's Kindle Scribe deal gives Prime members (opens in new tab) 57 reasons to smile today. Just in time for Mother's Day, the best e-reader tablet for reading and writing is at a stellar price. Prime members get free next-day shipping so you'll have it before Mother's Day, Sunday, May 14.

In an apparent Prime Day 2023 preview, Prime members can get the Kindle Scribe with Basic Pen for just $283 (opens in new tab). That's $57 in savings since it normally costs $340. This marks a new all time low price for the Kindle Scribe and one of the best tablet deals of the season.

Kindle Scribe deal

(opens in new tab) Amazon Kindle Scribe: $340 $283 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $57 on the Amazon Kindle Scribe — its biggest discount yet. This e-reader packs a 10.2-inch 300ppi Paperwhite display, adjustable front light and 16GB of storage. It ships with its own magnetic stylus pen for easy storage.

If you're not a Prime member, sign up for Amazon's free 30-day trial (opens in new tab) membership. You may cancel or pause your free Prime membership at any time, so there's no risk.

Amazon's Kindle Scribe is one of the best eReaders around. Similar to a writing tablet, you can take notes while reading or journal on the Kindle Scribe. It features a 10.2-inch 300ppi Paperwhite display, adjustable front light, 16GB of storage, and magnetic stylus pen.

Although we didn't get to test it, Kindle Scribe review ratings average 4.1 out of 5-stars at Amazon. Happy bookworms love the eReader's writing support, reading experience and slim, comfortable to hold design. One owner says it's large enough to read textbooks and tech manuals on. The Kindle Scribe's ambient light sensor and digital sticky notes functions to annotate books are also welcome features.

Simply put, the Kindle Scribe is a worthy Kindle Paperwhite upgrade if you want writing support. It also makes a great Mother's Day gift for moms who love to read,